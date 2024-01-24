Baking Soda Is The Key To Thoroughly Cleaning Your Fruit

Bacteria. Dirt. Pesticides. Wax. The list of gunk possibly lurking on the surface of your fresh fruit is quite long, and it's imperative that you try your best to remove as much of it as you can before eating that fruit. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend washing all produce, even if you don't plan to consume the outer peel of a fruit. You don't want to transfer any harmful bacteria to the fruit itself when you slice or remove the peel, or when touching other foods, or even the surfaces in your home.

But before you simply give that piece of fruit a quick rinse under the sink and call it a day, consider a more thorough and effective cleaning method. Reach for the baking soda to create a cold-water baking soda bath for your fruit to soak in. After just 12-15 minutes and a bit of stirring around, your fruit will come out cleaner than ever and ready for prep or consumption.