11 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Washing Fruits And Vegetables

There are many hands that can contaminate your produce before it reaches your kitchen. During the growing phase, it can be touched by the tiny hands (or feet, or other body parts) of animals and insects. Then there are the hands of the workers at the farm where it is produced, who may or may not have washed those hands after touching dirty or dangerous substances. Then there are the hands of the people who sort the produce, and those who ship the produce, and those who put it on the shelf at the store, not to mention those customers at the store who pick it up and put it back. Before you eat it and even before you wash it, though, there is one more set of hands that comes into contact with your produce: yours.

Washing your fruits and vegetables will help rid them of any germs that may have been transferred to them along the way from their plants to your home, but if you don't wash your own hands before washing them, you could potentially be adding more germs to the mix. The FDA recommends washing your hands thoroughly and with soap, preferably for 20 seconds, before washing your produce. You should also wash your hands afterwards to avoid spreading any germs around the house that may have been washed off the fruit.