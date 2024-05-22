Ina Garten's Pro Tips For Stocking The Perfect Bar Cart

When it comes to advice for hosting and home cooking, there's nobody with a wealth of knowledge quite like the Barefoot Contessa, Ina Garten. There's no shortage of favorite recipes from the TV personality and cookbook author, but she also knows a thing or two about making drinks for you and your guests to serve before or alongside your fabulous home-cooked meals. Garten shared some tidbits about home bar essentials in response to a question from a fan on the "Ask Ina" page of her website. Ina Garten's essential liquors to have in your home mini bar? "...Scotch, vodka, bourbon, and gin, and it's always good to have a red and white wine on hand," Garten shared.

These four liquors help make a variety of cocktails, with something to please guests whose tastes run the liquor gamut. And a quality red and white wine on hand can simplify your hosting job. Besides these essentials, Garten advises every host to be prepared with a few more items, and seeing as people are drinking more at home than at the bar post-COVID, it's important to have your home bar cart up to par.