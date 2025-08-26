10 Best IKEA Kitchen Finds That Are Less Than $10
IKEA is in many ways a modern brand and company, but it was actually founded way back in 1943 and first came to the U.S. in 1985. With so many decades of success in Europe, the States, and worldwide, it's no wonder that IKEA's home and kitchen goods have been an attractive part of homes for generations.
In keeping with that tradition, IKEA still has great kitchen finds for any home, many of which cost less than $10 apiece. This includes basic items like mixing bowls, dough cutters, and spatulas, and specialized tools like potato peelers, meat tenderizers, and trivets.
Some of these great IKEA deals also cover tools with more specific uses, like fruit cutters, a stainless steel sifter and funnel set, and a spill-resistant ice pop mold. And for the flashy home cooks among us, there's also a fantastic rotary grater set, much like servers use at a certain Italian restaurant chain (even if Olive Garden might not actually use real Parmesan cheese).
1. VÄRDEFULL potato peeler ($5.99)
Using a knife to peel potatoes carries a dangerous risk of accidentally cutting yourself. Instead, consider IKEA's VÄRDEFULL potato peeler, available for just $5.99. Its sleek design will fit in with almost any kitchen, both physically and stylistically. And if you're just not that into potatoes, it can peel other vegetables, too.
2. UPPFYLLD rotary grater, set of 2 ($7.99)
IKEA's UPPFYLLD rotary grater is likely not the exact same one that Olive Garden servers use to top your pasta with even more cheese, but it works the same way and is just as fun to use. Impress your guests with your plate-finishing skills for only $7.99. Plus, it comes with two different inserts, one for fine grating and one for coarse.
3. HALVNÄBB expandable trivet ($2.99)
Some people call trivets an old-school kitchen tool that doesn't get much use anymore. IKEA's HALVNÄBB expandable trivet has an appropriately old-school Scandinavian vibe, but its ability to expand or retract brings the trivet into the modern age. This item, priced at only $2.99, can get bigger to protect your sensitive tables and countertops from a hot Dutch oven, or it can shrink to accommodate a simple saucepan.
4. UPPFYLLD fruit cutter, set of 4 ($7.99)
The UPPFYLLD fruit cutter set is a fantastic deal at $7.99 for three blade sets and a base. Safer and easier than cutting by hand with a knife, this set can cut fruit wedges with or without a core, and it can safely dice fruit. And it's dishwasher safe, so it couldn't be easier to clean.
5. LÄTTBAKAD dough cutter ($5.99)
Any baker knows that a tool like IKEA's LÄTTBAKAD dough cutter, available for $5.99, is essential for working with bread dough. But these aren't just useful for baking bread — they're a multifunctional kitchen tool for anyone to consider.
A dough cutter is the best way to cut butter, too, as it creates even, top-down pressure for a clean cut. These are also known as bench scrapers, clarifying another common use: Scraping your workspace clean of any food debris. Once you get your first one, you'll wonder how you ever cooked without it.
6. FIKADAGS mixing bowl ($0.99)
Your kitchen probably already has mixing bowls, but you likely didn't pick them up for less than $1. IKEA's FIKADAGS mixing bowls are available at $0.99 each, a deal that's hard to beat if you just need a few extras, or if you're stocking up a kitchen from scratch.
7. SLITSTARK spatula ($5.99)
Every kitchen needs a few spatulas, and IKEA's attractive SLITSTARK spatula is going away soon. The stainless steel body features a wooden walnut handle, with a convenient hole on the end for hanging it up on hooks. For $5.99, it's a bargain find that should go well in almost any kitchen.
8. UPPFYLLD ice pop maker ($3.99)
Gone are the days when homemade popsicles came from ice cube trays with frozen fruit juice and toothpicks. Priced at $3.99, IKEA's UPPFYLLD ice pop maker makes this frozen treat easy to create in your kitchen. Thanks to the included rack, which holds all six ice pop molds upright, it's also spill-resistant. And for when all the popsicles are gone, the whole rig is also dishwasher-safe.
9. KORKEN sifter/funnel set ($9.99)
Need a sifter? Need a funnel? What about both? IKEA's KORKEN sifter/funnel set stretches the bounds of this roundup at $9.99, but it's a fantastic set for anyone who needs to strain a liquid before pouring it into a container. Each component links into the other, so you can do it all at once. This item is great for custom marinades, pre-mixed cocktails, and more.
10. IKEA 365+ VÄRDEFULL meat tenderizer ($8.99)
It's true that you can flatten meat without a mallet (according to Ree Drummond), but a dedicated tool like the IKEA 365+ VÄRDEFULL meat tenderizer is not without its merits. For $8.99, the rubber coating on nearly the entire hammer both gives you extra grip while tenderizing meat and makes the flat and spiky ends easier to clean. And like many other items on this list, it's also dishwasher-safe.