10 Best IKEA Kitchen Finds That Are Less Than $10

IKEA is in many ways a modern brand and company, but it was actually founded way back in 1943 and first came to the U.S. in 1985. With so many decades of success in Europe, the States, and worldwide, it's no wonder that IKEA's home and kitchen goods have been an attractive part of homes for generations.

In keeping with that tradition, IKEA still has great kitchen finds for any home, many of which cost less than $10 apiece. This includes basic items like mixing bowls, dough cutters, and spatulas, and specialized tools like potato peelers, meat tenderizers, and trivets.

Some of these great IKEA deals also cover tools with more specific uses, like fruit cutters, a stainless steel sifter and funnel set, and a spill-resistant ice pop mold. And for the flashy home cooks among us, there's also a fantastic rotary grater set, much like servers use at a certain Italian restaurant chain (even if Olive Garden might not actually use real Parmesan cheese).