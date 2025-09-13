10 Classic Casserole Dishes People Hardly Make Anymore

If you grew up in Middle America, you likely have fond memories of casseroles, even if you didn't call them that. In the upper part of the Midwest, for example, your favorite might be called a hotdish. Otherwise, you might simply refer to the meal as a bake (a breakfast bake, a pasta bake, etc.). If the recipe is cooked in a single pan in the oven, though, and especially if it's topped with a layer of melted cheese and/or breadcrumbs, it's a casserole — and, in the middle of the 20th century, it was all the rage.

The casseroles of the 1950s relied heavily on pantry and freezer staples, with the goal being to stretch leftovers and dollars as far as possible. Home chefs loved the simplicity of the dump-and-bake preparation, which allowed them to multitask on busy weeknights. The downside was that the flavors of pre-made ingredients often dominated the dishes, making them all, more or less, taste the same.

Dating back to ancient Greek etymology and the 1700s, the word "casserole" can now have negative connotations, conjuring unappetizing images of cream-based slop. For too many years, too many subpar meals turned us off casseroles, despite their persistent ease, frugality, and versatility. By considering the quality of ingredients and taking inspiration from other culinary traditions, we can certainly revamp the retro casserole. But first, we must learn from the past by looking back at ten classic casserole dishes people hardly make anymore.