5 Easy Ways To Upgrade Canned Cream Of Chicken Soup

Canned cream of chicken soup is condensed, meaning most of its water has been removed. It's very similar to canned evaporated milk, which can also make soup creamier because it's just milk minus about 60% of its water content. This evaporation gives it a smooth, gel-like consistency, so you have to thin it out with liquid for optimal flavor and texture.

The label on a Campbell's can provides instructions for preparing the soup with either 1 can of water, 1 can of milk, or ½ can of water and ½ can of milk. For the creamiest and richest soup, though, we recommend using only milk since water can make the consistency too thin. Milk does contain water, meaning it can loosen the soup's gelatinous texture, but it also adds fat to maintain creaminess.

Keep in mind that you don't have to add a full can of milk to the condensed soup, either — some home chefs find that this also makes it too watery. Instead, whisk in a little at a time and stop once the soup reaches your preferred consistency. Some people also bring the soup to a boil rather than just heating it; this provides thicker results because some of that added water content evaporates. Milk isn't even your only option. Consider adding a splash of half-and-half or heavy cream along with the milk for a silkier mouthfeel.