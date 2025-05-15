Should You Really Follow The 'R' Month Rule For Eating Oysters?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For many, the oyster is a top seafood item — and, if you haven't given it a shot yet, you should know that it's on our list of 14 seafoods you must try before you die. When it comes to oysters, you may have heard of the "R" month rule: that you should only eat oysters in months that contain the letter, "R," in them (as in September through April) because that's when they're seasonal. To find out if there's any truth to this rule, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: chef Ari Kolender, partner at Found Oyster as well as Queen's Raw Bar & Grill, and author of How to Cook the Finest Things in the Sea.

In short, Kolender confirmed that the rule "is not true today." He explains, "Originally, this advice came from a time before good refrigeration, cold chain shipping, and strict regulations. Eating raw oysters in warmer months (May through August) poses a higher risk of bacteria growth. Oysters typically spawn in summer as well which can make their texture softer and less desirable."

Further, the development of good refrigeration and cold chain shipping are not the only inventions that have changed the world of oysters. In fact, one development in particular has made harvesting in the summertime much easier.