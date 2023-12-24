28 Recipes That Celebrate Carrots
According to Statista, carrots are the fourth most consumed vegetable in the United States. These popular plants are revered for their delightful sweet flavor, crunchy texture, bright colors, and versatility. They can be featured in savory and sweet recipes, from breakfast to dessert.
Carrots are also incredibly nutritious, as noted by Healthline. They are loaded with beta carotene, fiber, vitamin K, potassium, and antioxidants ranging from lutein to anthocyanins. These nutrients come with various potential health benefits, such as improving eyesight and preventing cancer.
The key is knowing how to prepare carrots to make them appealing and satiating. That's where we come in. These diverse dishes from Daily Meal recipe developers range from classics like soups, salads, and cake to more unique preparations such as a mock hot dog and a fluffy soufflé. Read on to discover the delicious and vibrant hidden potential encased within the skins of the humble carrot. Your eyes, nose, and taste buds will thank us.
1. Curry Roasted Carrots And Fingerling Potatoes
This delightful blend of root vegetables with beans benefits from the sweet and spicy combination of curry powder, ketchup, and hot sauce that coats all the ingredients before they are caramelized to tender perfection in the oven. The key is to ensure that you roast the ingredients evenly, taking care to stir them occasionally. This prevents some from burning while others remain uncooked.
Though this recipe can be a delightful side dish to any protein, it could also be an ideal plant-based entrée. Serve it with steamed brown or white rice and a crunchy, creamy cucumber raita — a dish made from cucumbers, yogurt, and other ingredients.
2. All-American Macaroni Salad
The addition of shredded carrots enlivens this quintessential summer cookout side dish. When carrots are grated, they develop even more sweetness, accentuating the tangy dressing and other crunchy vegetables. You should never skip the marinating process, or the dressing will not have enough time to infuse the macaroni and vegetables.
You can substitute fusilli or farfalle for the macaroni noodles in this recipe if you would like to. You can also use Greek yogurt instead of mayonnaise to increase the protein content and reduce saturated fat in this recipe (via Souper Sage).
Recipe: All-American Macaroni Salad
3. Wood-Smoked Cauliflower And Carrots With Pistachio Crunch
This exotic blend of carrots and cauliflower develops a rich, smoky flavor juxtaposed by the crunchy, candied pistachios and tart, chewy cranberries. If you do not have a smoker or grill, make this recipe in the oven. Place the sautéed, seasoned vegetables onto a baking sheet in a single layer and roast for approximately 20-25 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit until the carrots and cauliflower are al dente. Stir the vegetables occasionally to avoid burning them. This will also encourage an even caramelization.
Serve this dish alongside baked salmon, shrimp, or chicken. Fragrant steamed basmati rice with saffron would also be an ideal accompaniment.
Recipe: Wood-Smoked Cauliflower And Carrots With Pistachio Crunch
4. Not Dogs
This recipe will perk up your taste buds if you love charred, snappy, meaty hot dogs but are trying to eat more plant-based meals. It infuses carrots with a poaching liquid made from acidic, smoky, sweet, spicy, and umami-rich ingredients that slowly permeate them until they are tender. Once you char them, you won't believe how much they taste like the real deal.
Serve these not dogs atop warmed buns with your favorite condiments, like mustard, relish, and onions. Or chop them up and toss them into baked beans for a delightful play on franks and beans.
Recipe: Not Dogs
5. Corned Beef and Cabbage
Corned beef and cabbage may be a classic St. Patrick's Day tradition, but there is no reason you couldn't whip this recipe up any time of year. The slowly braised beef brisket is infused with flavor from whole garlic cloves nestled into its flesh. The carrots are more than just an accent of color. Their sweetness helps to temper the salinity of the brine in which the beef is corned.
For a change of pace, try substituting the cabbage with green beans, chunks of corn, or sliced mushrooms. Serve this dish as is with roasted or mashed potatoes.
Recipe: Corned Beef and Cabbage
6. Roasted Caramelized Carrots
Roasting carrots is a great way to enhance their natural sugars and give them a tender yet not mushy texture. This recipe is quick and easy, using sugar to accentuate the sweetness of the carrots while coating them in a shiny lacquer. Be sure to stir the carrots periodically to ensure they don't cook unevenly or burn on one side.
For extra flavor, try adding some seasonings to these golden coins. Dried herbs like dill, oregano, basil, or parsley would be lovely, as would more exotic spices like cumin, smoked paprika, and ground ginger. Wake up your taste buds with something spicy, like cayenne pepper.
Recipe: Roasted Caramelized Carrots
7. Japanese-Style Curry With Carrots And Apples
This sweet and savory curry dish is rife with flavor and textural complexity that juxtaposes umami-rich mushrooms with sweet carrots and apples. Curry powder gives this dish a delightful color and exotic flavor, while mirin imparts additional sweetness and enhances the aromas. If you cannot find mirin, sake is a suitable substitute, but be aware that it is less sweet and has a higher alcohol content.
Serve this curry with steamed rice and a garnish of toasted sesame seeds. Add canned chickpeas or navy beans that have been drained and rinsed to infuse this dish with some protein.
8. Fish Stew With Moroccan Flavors
This classic Moroccan tagine begins with an herbaceous chermoula sauce, made from various herbs. The sweet and savory ingredients highlight the quintessential complexity that makes Moroccan cuisine so distinct. Before cutting up the preserved lemon rind, you will want to rinse it thoroughly to remove excess salinity.
To serve this stew the Moroccan way, you will want to whip up a couple of simple salads, including a classic shredded carrot salad with raisins, orange blossom water, and argan oil and a mixed vegetable salad including tomatoes, cucumbers, pepper, and fresh herbs. And don't forget to accompany it with plenty of naan or pita to sop up the sauce.
Recipe: Fish Stew With Moroccan Flavors
9. Parsnips With Carrots, Parsley And Cumin
Contrary to popular belief, parsnips are not white carrots. They are distinct vegetables with a similar sweet, earthy flavor and starchy texture, making them a natural pairing in recipes like this one. The smoky, spicy paste of cumin and garlic is a delightful counterpoint to the acidic citrus. The result is a colorful melange that is simultaneously sweet and savory.
This side dish would be particularly well suited to a roast pork tenderloin. Marinate the tenderloin for at least an hour in white wine or lemon juice to tenderize the meat before seasoning it with ras el hanout or garam masala for a complex flavor.
10. Parsnips, Carrots And Celery Root With Nutmeg
This soup is yet another classic marriage of carrots and parsnips that also incorporates the nutty sweetness of celery root. The natural starches within these root vegetables deliver an inherent luxuriousness once they are puréed with velvety cream. Freshly grated nutmeg adds a spiciness, brightness, and complexity that accentuates the flavor profiles of these vegetables.
To complement the creamy nuttiness of this soup, garnish with some chopped toasted pistachios, almonds, or pepitas. Serve this soup with a Caesar or green salad and a hunk of buttery garlic bread for a light lunch or dinner.
11. Carrot Cake And Cream Cheese Frosting
Few desserts inspire you to want to eat your vegetables the way carrot cake does. The inherent sweetness of shredded carrots accentuates the creamy and tart frosting for the perfect celebratory treat. This recipe utilizes an effective shortcut by incorporating store-bought shredded carrots rather than grating them yourself.
You can eliminate or substitute the walnuts if you dislike their astringent flavor. Toasted and chopped almonds, cashews, or pecans are good alternatives. Add a can of drained crushed pineapple to the carrots and nuts for extra tenderness and sweetness, but note that the cake may take a few additional minutes to bake.
12. Simple Roasted Classic Vegetables
This recipe is the easiest way to prepare a healthy and delicious side dish on a busy weeknight. The key to caramelizing the vegetables and maintaining their al dente texture is preheating the baking pan in the oven before layering them onto it to roast. If you dislike cruciferous vegetables, you can substitute them with any vegetable you like. Green beans, cubed parsnips, and asparagus would all be great alternatives.
You can jazz up the seasonings of these vegetables by adding ground spices or herbs to the salt and pepper. Herbes de Provence, garlic powder, smoked paprika, and cumin are favorites.
13. 1-Pot Chicken And Rice
This relatively quick and easy recipe for chicken and rice resembles a Spanish paella without the seafood. The onions and carrots act as a base of aromatics upon which the remaining flavors are layered to enrich the chicken.
To turn this into more of a classic mirepoix, add a couple of diced celery stalks with their leaves intact. Add half a diced red pepper and turn this into more of a sofrito for a Latin flair. And if you want to capture the essence of paella, toss in a couple of strands of saffron for color, aroma, and a sweet floral taste.
Recipe: 1-Pot Chicken And Rice
14. Classic Lamb Shepherd's Pie
Shepherd's Pie is the ultimate British comfort food. White lamb is classic ground beef that can easily be substituted. Just use a blend with a lean-to-fat ratio of 85/15 or 90/10 to guarantee your meat mixture doesn't get overly greasy and is most similar in texture to ground lamb. This is also a great recipe to repurpose leftover mashed potatoes.
For a colorful change of pace, substitute the potatoes with sweet potatoes. The flavor and slightly creamier texture is a delightful alternative that accentuates the sweetness of the carrots in the meat mixture.
Recipe: Classic Lamb Shepherd's Pie
15. Simple Bolognese Sauce
This Bolognese remains true to the authentic recipe by being less of a tomato-forward ragu and more of a creamy meat-based sauce. The key is the aromatics from the mirepoix of onions, carrots, and celery, which infuse the ground meat with flavor. You can easily substitute any ground meat you prefer. Try combining different types of meat, like ground pork, turkey, chicken, or game meats, like venison.
Make sure you serve this sauce with a tubular-shaped pasta like penne or rigatoni. The hollow centers provide the ideal resting places for this sauce to nestle, turning each bite into a juicy and unctuous burst of flavor.
Recipe: Simple Bolognese Sauce
16. All The Veggies Vegetable Soup
If you are looking for a healthy, plant-based, one-pot meal that will warm you up on a cold day, this soup is for you. The best part is that many of the ingredients included in this recipe are canned or frozen. To minimize the amount of chopping needed even further, you can often find pre-cut carrots and onions in the produce section of the grocery store.
Don't be afraid to substitute different vegetables, like canned corn or frozen spinach, and beans, like chickpeas or cannellini beans. Add seasonings like herbes de Provence, paprika, and crushed red pepper flakes to enhance the store-bought broth in this soup.
Recipe: All The Veggies Vegetable Soup
17. Classic Lasagna
This spin on a classic lasagna recipe is loaded with vegetables. The shredded carrots impart a sweet flavor, a bright orange color, and some distinct texture that enhances the ragu. Though beef is classic, you can use other ground meats, including lamb, pork, chicken, turkey, or a combination thereof.
The no-boil lasagna noodles will absorb most of the liquid in the pan as this bakes — if you are concerned about this lasagna being overly saucy. You can also allow the finished lasagna to rest for at least 10 minutes before you plate it to help all the ingredients bind together.
Recipe: Classic Lasagna
18. Easy Vegetable Fried Rice
This quick fried rice recipe relies on leftover rice to come together in the blink of an eye. Umami-forward soy sauce helps give the vegetables a savory richness that is satiating. If you are missing some protein in this recipe, add some leftover chopped chicken, pork, beef, or seafood. Just toss the meat in with the rice and peas to heat through.
A delectable accompaniment to this would be a heap of kimchi or a quick seaweed salad. For some heat, try incorporating some gochujang or sriracha into the fried rice before serving.
Recipe: Easy Vegetable Fried Rice
19. Vegan Tofu Stir-Fry
This quick and easy stir-fry recipe exploits the unique sponge-like properties of extra-firm tofu. Tofu cubes are coated in cornstarch to fortify them and crisp them up. The carrots, peppers, and broccoli are transformed with a light char conferred by the high cooking temperature. All the ingredients are bathed in a sweet, spicy, umami-rich sauce loaded with bold aromatics and acid.
Serve this luscious stir-fry with steamed white or brown rice or ramen noodles. In addition to the green onions and sesame seeds, garnish with a soft cooked or poached egg for a creamy, almost cheesy mouthfeel.
Recipe: Vegan Tofu Stir-Fry
20. 1-Pot Tomato Soup
This homemade iteration of a classic tomato soup features canned whole peeled tomatoes infused with flavor by using a classic mirepoix. The acidity of the tomatoes is tempered with sugar before the whole thing is puréed into a creamy delight. You can add some carrot juice to help infuse additional sweetness and flavor if the acidity is still problematic for sensitive stomachs.
Try enhancing the vegetable stock in this soup by adding Italian seasoning, smoked paprika, and red pepper flakes. Serve this with a melty panini made with herbed goat cheese. You can dunk this into the luscious soup.
Recipe: 1-Pot Tomato Soup
21. Comforting Chicken And Dumplings
Chicken and dumplings are a classic Southern comfort food that sticks to your ribs and reinvigorates you on a cold and dreary day. This recipe features bone-in chicken breasts poached in a savory stock infused with aromatic mirepoix and a luxurious dried herbes de Provence blend. Once cooked, the shredded chicken is combined with the chewy boiled dumplings before being served piping hot.
Though this dish is a one-pot meal, you can accompany it with a nice simple green salad with a light vinaigrette. And what could be more American for dessert than an apple pie or crumble?
Recipe: Comforting Chicken And Dumplings
22. Easy Broccoli Salad
Shredded carrots add a much-needed element of sweetness to this salad loaded with cruciferous vegetables. The tangy, creamy dressing is best when allowed to sit on the vegetables for a few hours or overnight in the refrigerator. Candied almonds add crunch, and the cranberries are a tart, chewy component, making this a complex dish to accompany a cookout or bring to a potluck.
For those sensitive to raw red onions, you can substitute them with minced chives or shallots for a milder flavor profile. Alternately, try grilling the onions before adding them to the salad for a sweeter, more caramelized flavor.
Recipe: Easy Broccoli Salad
23. Red Wine Beef Short Ribs
Bone-in short ribs are the ultimate slow-cooker meat. They are loaded with connective tissues that break down as they slowly simmer in wine and vegetables. The carrots, celery, and onions will soften as the ribs cook, flavoring the meat and infusing the sauce with a rich, luxurious, thick texture.
The best kind of wine for short ribs is always a red that is not overly oaky or tannic, as these will not mask the inherent flavors of the meat or vegetables. Popular options include red blends, merlot, or even a pinot noir. The wine does not have to be expensive, but it should be potable.
Recipe: Red Wine Beef Short Ribs
24. Lemon And Tangerine Glazed Carrots
Besides the luxurious flavor and glistening lacquer created by the brown sugar, butter, juice, and citrus peels, the best thing about this side dish is that you can set it and forget it in your crock pot. Cutting your carrots too small is ill-advised, or they may disintegrate as they cook. For a quick shortcut, you can use store-bought baby carrots.
To change things up, try substituting the brown sugar with maple syrup and the apple juice with pear juice. Lastly, add some heat and spice by incorporating a spoonful of harissa paste or crushed red pepper flakes.
25. Citrus And Honey Glazed Carrots
This glazed carrot recipe calls for blanched carrots. This is accomplished by bringing a pot of hot water to a boil. Next, fill a large bowl with ice water and have a baking sheet layered with paper towels ready. Boil the carrots for approximately three minutes, until they are tender. Then, shock them in the ice water, which arrests the cooking process. The drained and dried carrots will retain their bright orange hue and have a firm texture.
Though the glaze for this recipe is made with bourbon, you can substitute this with rum, brandy, scotch, or whiskey, if you wish. Stock flavored with a teaspoon of vanilla extract is a suitable non-alcoholic substitute.
Recipe: Citrus And Honey Glazed Carrots
26. Carrot Soufflé
This elegant carrot soufflé features the root vegetable as the star. For a sweeter result, consider using carrots harvested after a frost. These carrots are often known as "candy carrots" due to their distinctly sugary flavor profile.
This recipe can be a festive holiday side dish or a dessert. If you plan to serve it as a side dish, add some chopped green chiles and top with grated cheddar cheese before baking. For a dessert, season it with pumpkin or apple pie spice and consider topping it with brown sugar and pecan crumble before baking it in the oven.
Recipe: Carrot Soufflé
27. Carrot Ginger Soup
Finely minced fresh ginger imparts sweet heat into this delectable, creamy soup. Try adding a hint of honey or maple syrup to the finished soup before puréeing it for a kiss of sweetness. You can also add exotic flair by incorporating some curry powder and a splash of coconut milk.
To serve this soup, garnish it with toasted, chopped pistachios or pepitas, a drizzle of sesame oil, and Greek yogurt thinned with either milk or coconut milk. This soup is ideally accompanied by some naan or pita for dipping and a spinach salad with candied nuts, cranberries, and goat cheese.
Recipe: Carrot Ginger Soup
28. Tzimmes
Tzimmes is a popular side dish served in Ashkenazi Jewish homes during Rosh Hashanah, the Passover Seder, and other festive meals. Its name translates to making a "big fuss" in Yiddish. The dish is a common accompaniment to brisket or short ribs. It highlights the sweet nature of the carrots with ingredients like honey and dried fruit. The carrots are often cut into slices resembling coins, symbolizing prosperity.
Though this recipe is made with raisins and dates, prunes are often used. If you want to jazz things up, consider adding cinnamon. You can enhance this dish with other root vegetables, like parsnips or sweet potatoes.
Recipe: Tzimmes