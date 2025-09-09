Grandma's Old-School Sunday Dinners That Rarely Show Up On Tables Today

Among the many old traditions that we've lost to a quickly changing culture, few are lamented quite like Sunday dinner. In the 1800s and early 1900s, "blue laws" prohibited work, shopping, public entertainment, and other operations on Sundays. Many went to church in the mornings, had a big family dinner afterward, and did little else. Sundays were reserved for rest, contemplation, and cooking.

The menu for Sunday dinner could vary by household, region, or season. The commonality was that, even as modern conveniences entered the kitchen, grandma's Sunday dinner remained decidedly old-fashioned, served family-style for sharing and lingering. Some dishes became so attached to Sunday to incorporate the day in their name, like Sunday sauce and Sunday gravy, or Sunday roast.

With blue laws mostly a thing of the past and families spread out across cities and states, the traditional Sunday dinner is basically obsolete. But that doesn't mean we can't reinvent the ritual for modern life. Let's look back at some of grandma's old-school Sunday dinners; Perhaps we can find a few worth bringing back.