Canned Foods That Built Classic American Meals (And Are Still Around)

Cooking from scratch can be a rewarding process with a huge payoff, but there's no shame in cooking with canned foods. Indeed, they've been a part of American life longer than you may think. The first commercial cannery in the U.S. opened in 1812, and homemakers have long canned their own fruits and vegetables. Some familiar canned foods also have long histories, like condensed milk, which was first introduced in 1856. Other canned items became popular as far back as the Civil War.

Canned and other prepared foods are so deeply embedded into American cooking that some of the most iconic dishes in American cuisine wouldn't have come into being without them. Convenience foods not only speed up our cooking time, but offer consistency: We can count on a casserole featuring a favorite canned sauce to taste the same way every time. This, however, only works as long as our favorite shortcut ingredients are available. For instance, when Pillsbury discontinued its Double Dutch Fudge Buttercream Frosting Mix, bakers howled in protest. It was a key ingredient in the famed Tunnel of Fudge cake, a 1966 Pillsbury Bake-Off runner-up and favorite among home cooks. Pillsbury later reformulated the recipe to work without the mix, but the principle still stung. Luckily, many longtime canned staples are still very much around. Here are some of the most useful of them, along with the iconic dishes they made possible.