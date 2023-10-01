Easy Corn Pudding Recipe
If you love Southern food, you've come to the right place. We adore eating the homestyle cooking of this region, as there's an undeniable comfort in foods made from scratch. However, in our busy lives, we often don't have time to devote to hours and hours of cooking. So is it possible to enjoy Southern comfort food when using shortcuts? The answer is absolutely yes.
Recipe developer and registered dietitian nutritionist, Kristen Carli, MS, RD, brings us this recipe for an easy corn pudding. Carli says, "I happen to be a super-fan of corn. I will eat it any way I can, whether that's elote, cornbread, or simply buttered off the cob. What's nice about this recipe is that it utilizes two varieties of canned corn so you can eat this all year long, not just when corn is in season."
There's nothing wrong with canned foods. We love using them whenever possible for their endless positive qualities, from being shelf-stable and accessible year-round to even being infinitely recyclable. Grab your go-to canned corn brands, and get to work on this satisfying side dish.
Gather your ingredients
To make this easy corn pudding, you can start by gathering your ingredients. For this recipe, you'll need both canned whole kernel corn and canned cream style corn, which each offer their own unique consistencies to the dish. Melted butter, whole milk, and eggs add creaminess and body to the recipe, while cornstarch thickens things up. And with just salt and pepper as seasonings, the sweet flavor of the corn truly shines.
Add the corn, butter, and milk to a large bowl
In a large bowl, add both cans of cream style corn, as well as the drained can of whole kernel corn. Then, add in the melted butter and whole milk. Carli notes that "because this recipe does not have flour, it's completely gluten-free for those who have dietary restrictions, making it a great option for larger gatherings."
Add the remaining ingredients, and stir
Next, throw in the sugar, cornstarch, salt, pepper, and cracked eggs. Using a wooden spoon, break up the egg yolks. Then, stir the ingredients together until they are well incorporated. Be sure to stir thoroughly to eliminate any lumps.
Bake the corn pudding
Prepare a 9x13-inch baking dish with a good spritz of nonstick cooking spray. Then, pour the mixture into the prepared dish. Carefully place the corn pudding into the preheated oven to bake for 1 hour. You'll know it's done when the pudding firms up and is golden brown on the top. Serve hot with an array of classic Southern recipes, from buttermilk biscuits to chicken fried steak.
- 1 15-ounce can whole kernel corn, drained
- 2 15-ounce cans cream style corn
- 1 stick melted butter
- ½ cup whole milk
- ⅓ cup sugar
- ¼ cup cornstarch
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 5 eggs
- Preheat the oven to 400 F.
- Add all the ingredients to a large bowl. Using a wooden spoon, stir to break up the egg yolks and combine the ingredients until no lumps remain.
- Spray a 9x13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Pour the mixture into the dish.
- Bake for 1 hour, or until firm and golden brown on top, and serve.
|Calories per Serving
|195
|Total Fat
|10.2 g
|Saturated Fat
|5.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|87.9 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|24.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.2 g
|Total Sugars
|11.2 g
|Sodium
|312.2 mg
|Protein
|4.3 g