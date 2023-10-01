Easy Corn Pudding Recipe

If you love Southern food, you've come to the right place. We adore eating the homestyle cooking of this region, as there's an undeniable comfort in foods made from scratch. However, in our busy lives, we often don't have time to devote to hours and hours of cooking. So is it possible to enjoy Southern comfort food when using shortcuts? The answer is absolutely yes.

Recipe developer and registered dietitian nutritionist, Kristen Carli, MS, RD, brings us this recipe for an easy corn pudding. Carli says, "I happen to be a super-fan of corn. I will eat it any way I can, whether that's elote, cornbread, or simply buttered off the cob. What's nice about this recipe is that it utilizes two varieties of canned corn so you can eat this all year long, not just when corn is in season."

There's nothing wrong with canned foods. We love using them whenever possible for their endless positive qualities, from being shelf-stable and accessible year-round to even being infinitely recyclable. Grab your go-to canned corn brands, and get to work on this satisfying side dish.