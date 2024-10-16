The Ultimate Guide To Spam And How To Cook With It

Spam has had a real resurgence recently. This Hormel Foods canned meat product used to be a laughing stock, and the kind of thing you'd only eat if you were out of any other options. Now, though, it's the hottest ingredient in town. A combination of viral videos using Spam and people realizing that it can be used in pretty much anything has led to its sales skyrocketing, bolstered by growing awareness of Spam's unique place in various food cultures. It's also led to folks questioning, once again, what Spam actually is and what you can do with it in the kitchen.

We don't blame you for wondering too. Open a tin of Spam and you'll be greeted with a pale pink mass of mysterious meat, which will doubtless lead to questions about what's inside this product and how to cook with it. Luckily, we've got answers to every question you've got about Spam, and we roped in some experts to help us out. We spoke to Rachel Burnett, senior account executive at Burson Global, a communications agency that works with Hormel Foods; Food Network star and Michelin Award winner Chris Oh; and Jeff Wang of Ono Hawaiian BBQ. Together, they filled us in on all things Spam, and how you can turn this canned product into a culinary delight.