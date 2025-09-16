The Worst Planters Nut Flavor You Can Absolutely Skip Trying

If the idea of Peppercorn Pistachios & Parmesan Cashews sounds pleasant to you, there are a few ways you can improve the execution of the snack. Hector found that eating about three pistachios with every cashew more properly balances out the flavors, actually making each mouthful a bit spicy rather than just sweet and cheesy.

Hector then tried adding some of her own fresh pepper to the nuts and said this greatly improved the taste, going so far as to say the product wouldn't have made the bottom of the list if it came with that amount of pepper. This is a pretty simple solution if you have ground peppercorn in your pantry, making a snack truly reminiscent of spaghetti cacio e pepe like Hector had hoped for when first trying the nuts. Just be sure to use black peppercorns rather than pink, as the two are very different.

If you like the idea of the Nut Duos product line but don't want to bother with the disappointing peppercorn and Parmesan offering, Planters sells two other Nut Duos products that both performed much better in Hector's ranking: Ranch Almonds & Buffalo Cashews and Espresso Hazelnuts & Cocoa Cashews, which placed third and second, respectively. The former could be a good way to get a savory nut snack in lieu of the Peppercorn Pistachios & Parmesan Cashews.