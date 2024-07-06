Do Pink Peppercorns Taste Different Than The Black Variety?

Take a good, long browse through the spice aisle of your favorite grocery store, and things can get a little confusing. Take the extremely versatile Himalayan sea salt, for example. Most of the time, it can be used pretty interchangeably with other kinds of salt. They're all sodium chloride, after all. But what about pink pepper? It makes sense that pink peppercorns would be, well, peppercorns, but here's the thing: Not only so they have a different flavor, but it turns out that they aren't even really peppercorns.

Black, white, green, and red peppercorns are all berries from a pepper plant with the scientific name of piper nigrum. Black peppercorns are the fully ripe berries that are turned into white peppercorn when the hull is removed, red ones are overripe berries, and green are unripe. That doesn't leave much room for pink, and it turns out that those are the delicate berries of a completely different plant that goes by a few different names. It's technically called Schinus molle, but you might also hear it called the Peruvian (or Brazilian) pepper tree, or the incredibly vague-sounding South American shrub.

So, why are they even called peppercorns? In addition to looking like black peppercorns (aside from their distinctive color), they have a flavor that could be described as sort of mild black peppercorn. They are, however, very different: Pink peppercorns are also sweet, fruity, and sometimes they're even described as being floral. In other words, they're not interchangeable.