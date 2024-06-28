The Origin Story Of Mr. Peanut Is All Thanks To A Teenager

The iconic Mr. Peanut celebrated his 100th birthday back in 2016, and the sweeping celebration that Planters threw was a testament to his enduring popularity as a mascot. (Daily Meal named him among the most iconic food mascots of all time.) While everyone recognizes the monocle-wearing, anthropomorphized peanut today, the story behind his creation is perhaps less well-known. And that's a shame because it's a pretty incredible tale.

It started with Amedeo Obici, the Italian-born founder of Planters. He was 12 years old (or, according to some sources, 11 years old) when he found himself heading to the US and relying on the kindness of strangers to find his way in a new and unfamiliar land. Obici met some friendly people who would become like family, and don't worry, this is all important background that's going to tie into Mr. Peanut's story.

Obici founded Planters in 1906, and ten years later, he decided they needed a mascot. The oft-told tale is that he held a contest looking for ideas that would be developed into the face of Planters, and the winner was 13-year-old Antonio Gentile from Suffolk, Virginia. In 2013, Gentile's nephew, Bob Slade, was curating an exhibition of his uncle's original drawings when he told the Suffolk News-Herald that aside from the announcement that his uncle had won the contest, he had never found a single mention of it otherwise. So how did Mr. Peanut come to be?