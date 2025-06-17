The Absolute Best Planters Nut Flavor Is An Unexpected Gem

Sometimes, the simplest snacks only require a hint of elevation to take them from good to exceptional. This is certainly the case for Planters nuts, where the addition of a few flavors escalates the experience from being one of a quick snack to one where you can find yourself finishing off a whole bag.

Daily Meal ranked the different flavors of Planters nuts, and the rosemary and sea salt cashews came out as a clear winner. They aren't overly complex, with those two namesake flavors carrying the show, supported by garlic and onion powder as well as paprika. The rosemary immediately greets you with its enticing aroma before bringing an earthy, herbal taste to the nuts. The salt then accentuates the rest of the flavors, especially the soft sweetness of the creamy cashews that are roasted to bring a perfect crunch in every bite. It's no wonder why these found their way to the top of our list.

One of the things that makes these so great is that they're versatile. There are plenty of different ways to enjoy them besides on their own. You could puree the nuts into a cashew butter for an herbal cream cheese substitute, mix them into a stir-fry, or even add them to a curry to bring the rosemary's herbal element into the fold. The taste is elegant, without the sweetness that some people can find off-putting.