The Absolute Best Planters Nut Flavor Is An Unexpected Gem
Sometimes, the simplest snacks only require a hint of elevation to take them from good to exceptional. This is certainly the case for Planters nuts, where the addition of a few flavors escalates the experience from being one of a quick snack to one where you can find yourself finishing off a whole bag.
Daily Meal ranked the different flavors of Planters nuts, and the rosemary and sea salt cashews came out as a clear winner. They aren't overly complex, with those two namesake flavors carrying the show, supported by garlic and onion powder as well as paprika. The rosemary immediately greets you with its enticing aroma before bringing an earthy, herbal taste to the nuts. The salt then accentuates the rest of the flavors, especially the soft sweetness of the creamy cashews that are roasted to bring a perfect crunch in every bite. It's no wonder why these found their way to the top of our list.
One of the things that makes these so great is that they're versatile. There are plenty of different ways to enjoy them besides on their own. You could puree the nuts into a cashew butter for an herbal cream cheese substitute, mix them into a stir-fry, or even add them to a curry to bring the rosemary's herbal element into the fold. The taste is elegant, without the sweetness that some people can find off-putting.
More ways to enjoy Planters rosemary and sea salt cashews
If you want more ways to eat these nuts without simply digging them out of the bag, there are plenty of other options. You could crush them up and use them to crust a chicken breast before throwing it in the air fryer, or use them more conventionally to take your hummus up a notch. Foods rich in flavor will complement the savory rosemary, including meats and cheeses such as salami, prosciutto, cheddar, and mozzarella — making them a perfect addition to a well-designed charcuterie board. Rosemary and Sea Salt Cashews are also the best Planters nut flavor to mix into a bean dip or chili.
When it comes to drinks to pair with them, dry wines are the star of the show here. For whites, these cashews would enhance a sauvignon blanc or pinot grigio to bring out some of the more earthy flavors and acidity. The taste tester for our ranking even said that the nuts paired nicely with a brut Champagne if you'd prefer something sparkling. As far as reds, a pinot noir or merlot goes nicely with the salt and rosemary, bringing out the fruit and tannins. If you're more of a cocktail drinker, gin is the ideal spirit to use for complimenting the rosemary's pungency, while the acidity of citrus or cranberries would be drawn out nicely by the salt in the cashews.