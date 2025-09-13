How To Know When It's Time To Replace Your Cutting Board

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sometimes, it can be hard to let old cookware go. Whether you simply don't want to pay for a new one or you've gotten emotionally attached to your current item, it can be easy to continuously put off a new purchase. However, when it comes to kitchenware, using it past its prime can mess up your cooking or even be dangerous. The latter is especially true for your cutting board, which becomes a hazard once it's overly worn.

According to USDA guidelines, a cutting board should be replaced once it "become[s] excessively worn or develop hard-to-clean grooves." This will eventually happen with cutting boards of any material, and it's dangerous precisely because of the difficulty of cleaning it. If tiny bits of perishable food get stuck in the cutting board's grooves and can't be removed, they will eventually get moldy and create dangerous germs in a place you're meant to be handling ready-to-eat food. The same goes for a butcher block, which, while more durable than a cutting board, can still become dangerous if too worn to be thoroughly cleaned. After all, no one wants to eat meat that was prepared on top of rotting, days-old bits of meat.