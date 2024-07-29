The 2 Factors To Prioritize When Buying A Cutting Board

A top-quality cutting board is a must-have for any home chef, but selecting the right one is a surprisingly complex task. You have to consider everything from the material of the board to any special features it may have, such as gutters. However, some factors carry more weight, and the two most important are safety and practicality.

Selecting a safe cutting board is priority number one. There are bonus features a board may have to increase safety, such as rubber feet to prevent sliding. However, all you really need to ensure safety is a cutting board with enough space to properly wield a knife on it, and sufficient thickness for it to be stable.

Finding a practical cutting board is harder and more personal, since what you may find practical could be useless to another cook. To simplify the search, start by reducing practicality down to material and size. A plastic cutting board is more practical to those who don't want to hand wash wood boards, while a larger one just takes up space if you're only looking to cut sandwiches in half.