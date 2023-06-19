10 Cutting Board Mistakes You May Not Realize You're Making

Our cutting boards get a lot of use. From chopping vegetables to slicing bread to cutting meat, chances are you're using your kitchen cutting board on an almost daily basis. What you might not realize is that you've likely been making some mistakes when using your cutting boards in the kitchen. Unfortunately, some of these mistakes can have pretty dire consequences. These can include ruining your cutting board, decreasing the overall lifespan of your cutting board, leaving yourself with a big mess to clean up, dulling your knives, or even potentially making yourself or others in your home sick.

If you've been assuming that cutting boards are such a basic kitchen tool that no one could possibly make a mistake while using them, then you'll want to keep reading. We're going to explore some of the common mistakes people make with them. We'll also help you understand how to avoid these mistakes and what you should do instead.