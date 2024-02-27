What's The Difference Between A Cutting Board And A Butcher Block?

A cutting board can be made from many different materials. This includes plastic, glass, and even wood. Cutting boards can come in a wide variety of thicknesses– most of you likely have a thin plastic board in your kitchen for minor kitchen tasks.

A butcher block isn't simply a wooden cutting board, because it is commonly crafted out of end grain wood. Essentially, this refers to a piece of wood that is cut off of the larger wood source at a right angle to the natural grain, or striations, present on the inside of a tree. Numerous small pieces of wood cut to expose the aforementioned end grain are glued together in order to form a butcher block. The wood fibers that are exposed in an end grain chunk of wood will slowly bond back together after they've been cut through with your kitchen knife, which means that a butcher block is more resilient and has a longer lifespan than a cutting board.

Butcher blocks made out of edge grain wood, which showcases the arguably more aesthetically appealing linear nature of longer wood grain, are also an option. Some will argue that an edge grain butcher block is less durable, and even that inherently, only end grain construction constitutes a butcher block. At the end of the day, which butcher block you choose is really a matter of personal preference.