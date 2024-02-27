9 Tips For Taking Care Of Your Cutting Boards And Keeping Them Clean

Cutting boards are a kitchen must-have, protecting your worktops while giving you a sturdy, sanitized area to chop fruit, vegetables, meat, fish, and any other ingredients for your recipes. Taking care of your wooden cutting boards and keeping them clean is essential, but there's a right and wrong way to go about it.

By taking care of your boards, you'll ensure they're always at their best and will last almost indefinitely. You'll also protect yourself and your family from any health risks from cross-contamination caused by bacteria lurking on your board. So how do you take care of your cutting boards?

From how to wash and sanitize them to seasoning them and storing them, there's a ton you can do to keep your boards at their best. We've rounded up nine tips to ensure that your boards remain in tip-top shape, ready for whatever recipes you're whipping up in your kitchen this weekend.