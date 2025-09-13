How To Put Extra 'Everything' Flavor Into Your Everything Bagel
Everything bagels can be a divisive snack; people either seem to love it or hate it. An everything bagel is topped with a distinctive blend of seeds and spices, giving it more flavor than many other bagel varieties even before the cream cheese is added. However, there's a simple way to get even more "everything" flavor on your bagel: mixing the seasoning into the cream cheese.
While brands often sell pre-seasoned everything bagels, you can also buy everything bagel seasoning separately for use in tons of different recipes. One simple way to use it is to sprinkle it over the cream cheese on your bagel before closing it up and eating it, providing even more flavor than the bagel already comes with. The seasoning will stick nicely to the cream cheese without falling out, making it more practical than simply trying to pour extra on top of the bagel. It's a simple way to take your bagel to the next level, requiring little extra work or time but paying dividends in terms of taste. You can even add everything seasoning to a plain bagel or a bagel with a unique flavor, opening up the door for tons of combinations.
Turn your extra-everything bagel into a sandwich
If you love the seasoned flavor of an "extra-everything" bagel, you can take it one step further by using it as the bread on your next bagel sandwich. You can layer on any kind of meat, cheese, and toppings you want; for instance, bacon and egg would be perfect for a breakfast sandwich (such as in this NYC bacon, egg, and cheese bagel recipe), while you can use ham and cheese if you're making a nice, easy lunch to take to work. With seasoned cream cheese on the inside layer of each bagel half, your other ingredients will get the benefit of the extra dimension as well, bringing you to new delicious heights.
This flavor hack can be paired with lots of other tips for making breakfast sandwiches, such as using melty varieties of cheese to get the best mouthfeel. If you have specific dietary needs, fear not; the hack is super versatile, as you can use healthier bagels, some vegan cream cheese, or really any kind of substitute necessary to make the bagel sandwich a better option for your own personal meals. Try serving them up the next time you host brunch; they'll be so flavorful, your guests will never know just how easy they were to make.