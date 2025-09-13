How To Put Extra 'Everything' Flavor Into Your Everything Bagel

Everything bagels can be a divisive snack; people either seem to love it or hate it. An everything bagel is topped with a distinctive blend of seeds and spices, giving it more flavor than many other bagel varieties even before the cream cheese is added. However, there's a simple way to get even more "everything" flavor on your bagel: mixing the seasoning into the cream cheese.

While brands often sell pre-seasoned everything bagels, you can also buy everything bagel seasoning separately for use in tons of different recipes. One simple way to use it is to sprinkle it over the cream cheese on your bagel before closing it up and eating it, providing even more flavor than the bagel already comes with. The seasoning will stick nicely to the cream cheese without falling out, making it more practical than simply trying to pour extra on top of the bagel. It's a simple way to take your bagel to the next level, requiring little extra work or time but paying dividends in terms of taste. You can even add everything seasoning to a plain bagel or a bagel with a unique flavor, opening up the door for tons of combinations.