5 Store-Bought Everything Bagels, Ranked

Every morning, countless Americans slip a store-bought bagel into their toaster for breakfast. Bagels are a popular choice for the first meal of the day, and for good reason: They're versatile, quick to prepare, and fairly filling. Whether you use them to make delicious breakfast sandwiches or simply eat them toasted with a velvety spread of cream cheese, it's always a good idea to keep some bagels on hand. And when it comes to different types and flavors of bagels, everything bagels are a wise and classic choice.

Typically made with a mix of ingredients that includes poppy seeds, dried garlic, onion, sesame seeds, everything bagels are often heavily-seasoned and highly flavorful. That said, bagel brands can differ when it comes to quality of ingredients, amount of seasonings, and general texture. To figure out which store-bought bagels are worth it, I decided to pick up several brands at the grocery store and conduct a side-by-side taste test. Each bagel was prepared the same exact way: toasted for the same amount of time, and sampled with a smear of cream cheese. Read on to see how each brand ranked.