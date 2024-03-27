16 Ways To Take Your Breakfast Sandwich To The Next Level

For many of us, breakfast is integral to getting our day started. Unfortunately, few of us have the time to whip up a complicated meal, like the French toast or vegetable frittata you might have found me serving at the bed and breakfast I ran for almost 18 years. Something quick and easy is a far more likely candidate for getting many of us out of bed, like one of these clever iterations of the humble breakfast sandwich.

This simple yet hearty breakfast staple, typically featuring a combo of meat, eggs, and cheese, likely evolved as a creative way of repurposing leftovers. Breakfast sandwiches became popularized during the Industrial Revolution, when hungry laborers began working long hours outside the home and needed a simple and portable fuel source. In England, meaty and greasy baps became the favorite breakfast du jour. In America, the Denver sandwich, an omelet-like variation with a Chinese twist, was preferred by the many workers tasked with building the railroad system.

Today, breakfast sandwiches have become commonplace. They can be found virtually everywhere in the world, from fine dining establishments to fast food restaurants to gas stations. The basic bacon, egg, and cheese iteration has morphed, adopting flavors and culinary traditions from cultures across the globe. This globalization of the breakfast sandwich has helped inform us of the multitude of ways we can take this staple to the next level. Read on for some serious breakfast sandwich taste-spiration based on my expertise as a chef and background in food anthropology.