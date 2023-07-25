Philadelphia Cream Cheese Is Launching 3 New Vegan Flavors

According to the 2021 report, 52% of consumers wanted to incorporate more plant-based foods into their diets. The size of the "flexitarian" market outpaces that of the vegan market by more than 20 times. Per Fortune Business Insights, the global market for dairy alternatives, valued at $25.19 billion in 2022 and expected to reach $69.84 billion in 2030, is primarily driven by lactose intolerance.

There's a perception that alternatives are more nutritious than conventional dairy and lessen the environmental impact of dairy production. However, alternative cream cheese has lagged, falling behind non-dairy milk in popularity and repurchasing. The texture, flavor, and production of cream cheese are hard enough for traditional producers. Plant-based options have different challenges; the recipe for its new plant-based spread took more than two years to develop.

When Philadelphia launched a regional test of its first plant-based spread in late 2022, fewer than half of consumers that tried existing vegan cream cheeses repurchased. After trying the Philadelphia option, 70% of purchasers said the product exceeded their expectations. Within the first two quarters of 2023, despite its non-dairy spread only being available in one region and one flavor (plain), Philadelphia had already climbed to sixth in the rankings of best plant-based cream cheese in the United States. With the nationwide launch and two additional flavors, today marks a big turning point for non-dairy consumers — and perhaps the vegan cream cheese market en masse.