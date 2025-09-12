The Costco Sandwich You Can Only Find In Mexico

Not everyone has a personal list of favorite Costco Food Court items, but everyone who does is passionate about their choices. Are Costco savings great? Yeah, obviously. But it's about the hot dogs and the pizza slices, too. Or, if you're a bit of an oddball, the roast beef sandwich. And if you're not U.S. based? Well, your favorites might blow the American mind. International Costco Food Courts offer strange and delicious delights, and the our southern neighbor is no exception. The hotdogs come with jalapeños as well as onions, and as of 2025 there's a torta al pastor on the menu.

To the U.S. eye, this looks like a pork sandwich. And while a torta is a kind of sandwich, not all sandwiches are tortas. Tortas are made on chunky white rolls like bolillos or French bread. Traditionally, they're also chock full of ingredients. The star of a torta al pastor is, of course, pastor pork. Pastor is prepared by marinating meat in pineapple juice, ancho chilis, and more. It's then cooked on a spit, often on the street, presumably to entice potential customers into a taco or torta joint. Usually, pastor is served with cilantro, raw onions, and deliciously charred pineapple. Depending on where you are, it might also contain cheese, avocado, pickled jalapeños and carrots, and whatever salsas you splash on at the cart or table.

It seems like Costco is keeping things minimalist, however, with just pastor pork, cheese, and an avocado sauce, all served on a roll. At $99 pesos, you can grab a torta for the equivalent of around $5 USD, although getting to Mexico might add to the price.