Mexican Costco Serves Jalapenos On Its Hot Dogs And We're Definitely Jealous
Nothing works up an appetite quite like a trip to Costco. Luckily for hungry members, Costco's food court tempts the promise of a quick, cheap bite as a reward for navigating through the sea of shoppers. After all, it's hard to pass up the $1.50 Kirkland hot dog and drink combo. Customers often add their own traditional condiments like ketchup, mustard, and relish from the toppings station along with the iconic chopped onions that fans were thrilled to see return to food courts post-Covid. However, not all food courts offer customers the same items, especially in locations outside of the US.
International Costco food courts are notorious for incorporating local cuisines into their menu offerings. You may spy a Bahn Mi from a Costco food court in Australia or a poutine from one of Costco's many Canadian locations, but rest assured you can always rely on the classic hot dog combo to make its appearance on the menu. But one Costco member on Reddit shared a discovery while visiting a location in Guadalajara, Mexico: a Kirkland hot dog lined with sliced jalapeños. Costco members from the U.S. expressed their jealousy online, imagining just how delicious a food court hot dog would be with an extra kick of heat.
Members are begging for Costco to introduce jalapenos to U.S. food courts
If you're looking for that familiar bite of a Costco hot dog while in another country, don't forget to pack your membership card –- although you might be surprised to find some unfamiliar toppings while you're there. According to responses on Reddit, people seem to really like the idea of sliced jalapeños on a Costco hot dog. "Once I found out they had jalapeños at the Costcos in Mexico I've never looked at our hot dogs the same again," one user wrote in the r/Costco subreddit. Others claimed that jalapeños are far superior to the relish that is currently offered.
Contrary to what the menu photo suggests, Costco's hot dogs are actually served plain, allowing customers to add their own toppings as they see fit. Curious to try this spicy topping for themselves, one Redditor offered to take matters into their own hands: "Next time I'm at Costco, I'm going to buy an industrial sized can of jalapeños, open it up and leave it next to the condiments." Clearly the addition of jalapeños would be a hit amongst food court regulars. Adventurous members might even add a few to their pizza slices while they're at it.
Is Costco that big of a deal in other countries?
Costco is extremely popular amongst American shoppers — per Statista, a 2023 brand profile on Costco reported showed that 27-33% of U.S. consumers enjoy and regularly shop at Costco. But you don't have to be stateside to enjoy a Kirkland hot dog. In addition to 591 U.S. locations, Costco has over 260 international stores as of August 2023. While Canada was the first stop on Costco's international expansion, Mexico soon followed in 1992, and today is home to 40 locations serving over 5.7 million Costco members.
Costco has become an honorary tourist destination for many die-hard shoppers looking to experience the different food court items and regional offerings while on vacation. One Redditor even proposed that Costco Travel should offer a " travel package that lets you do a Costco world tour," claiming, "I'd pay top dollar for that... And I'd still get 2% back while saving money on food costs by eating food court and free samples." Luckily, Costco memberships are valid worldwide, but make sure you have enough room in your suitcase to bring home all the goodies from your international shopping trip.