Mexican Costco Serves Jalapenos On Its Hot Dogs And We're Definitely Jealous

Nothing works up an appetite quite like a trip to Costco. Luckily for hungry members, Costco's food court tempts the promise of a quick, cheap bite as a reward for navigating through the sea of shoppers. After all, it's hard to pass up the $1.50 Kirkland hot dog and drink combo. Customers often add their own traditional condiments like ketchup, mustard, and relish from the toppings station along with the iconic chopped onions that fans were thrilled to see return to food courts post-Covid. However, not all food courts offer customers the same items, especially in locations outside of the US.

International Costco food courts are notorious for incorporating local cuisines into their menu offerings. You may spy a Bahn Mi from a Costco food court in Australia or a poutine from one of Costco's many Canadian locations, but rest assured you can always rely on the classic hot dog combo to make its appearance on the menu. But one Costco member on Reddit shared a discovery while visiting a location in Guadalajara, Mexico: a Kirkland hot dog lined with sliced jalapeños. Costco members from the U.S. expressed their jealousy online, imagining just how delicious a food court hot dog would be with an extra kick of heat.