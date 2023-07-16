Here's What It Means When Meat Is Prepared 'Al Pastor'

Back in 1878, Lebanese citizens began immigrating to Mexico due to difficulties within their own country; they settled in Yucatán and Veracruz and brought their cooking styles with them. Eventually, Mexicans began adopting some of those Lebanese techniques, and spit-roasting turned into a popular way to cook pork.

Before the pork is added to the spit, it's marinated in a number of juices, spices, and other ingredients, including pineapple juice, guajillo chiles, and ancho chiles. These chiles are popular in other Mexican dishes as well, including the best birria tacos. The length of time for marinating the pork varies, with some letting it sit for several hours and others keeping it for several days before cooking.

In addition to the pork itself, there are two other main ingredients often added to al pastor: pineapple and onion. A pineapple and onion are usually stuck atop the pork. Some say it's for flavor while others say it's for easy access to the add-ons when making tacos — but either way, you'll see them more often than not.