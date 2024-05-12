The 3 Ingredients That Elevate Bobby Flay's Salisbury Steak

The iconic Salisbury steak has a long history in the U.S. culinary canon that begins as far back as the Civil War when, thanks to Dr. James Henry Salisbury, it functioned as a quick protein delivery system for soldiers in need of strength. Since then, this "steak" has become a staple frozen dinner and convenience food. Since it has more in common with a hamburger than a filet mignon, you're less likely to find it on a fine dining table, but that may be because quality versions made with care are hard to come by.

Still, this dish has so much to love. It is fast and easy to prepare, incorporating seasoned ground beef and served with a creamy mushroom gravy, and has the potential to be so delicious in the right hands. If you ask Bobby Flay, three common ingredients will revolutionize your Salisbury steak and revive your interest in this classic: cremini mushrooms, half and half, and tomato paste.