The Easy Tip For Avoiding A Soggy Jell-O Pretzel Salad

Among the many joyful activities associated with summertime, laying in the sun, enjoying outdoor barbecues, and crafting delicious seasonal desserts is expected. If you love iconic confections, next to savoring homemade ice cream sandwiches and spiced peach pie, there is one sweet and salty dessert you need to make. Pretzel salad is not only creamy and fruity but crunchy and salty due to its unconventional pretzel-based crust. While pretzel salad has everything you may be looking for in a delicious dessert, the key to making one fantastic treat is to assure the signature crust doesn't turn soggy in the refrigerator.

To make a truly epic pretzel salad, pretzel crust is covered in a combination of cream cheese and sweetened whipped topping, fruit-flavored Jell-O, and optional freshly chopped fruit, sour cream, and nuts. Once set, this delightful combination of ingredients makes for one refreshing yet whimsical confection. However, keeping Jell-O salad's pretzel-infused crust nice and crisp takes keen preparation and patience.

To assure a well-defined pretzel salad, you need to add each specific layer one at a time. The first step in keeping your pretzel-salad crust from turning soggy is to allow the freshly baked combination of crushed pretzels, butter, and sugar to cool completely before adding sweetened cream cheese and chilled whipped topping. As long as you add the next layer of sweetened cream cheese and whipped topping with precision, you'll have a supremely crunchy pretzel salad to enjoy for days.