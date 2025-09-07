Avoid Buying This Pop-Tarts Flavor With The Worst Artificial Taste
In the ever-expanding universe of Pop-Tarts, where flavors range from nostalgic staples to marketing fever dreams, some are bound to crumble. Frosted Banana Bread is one of them. In Daily Meal's comprehensive taste test of every Pop-Tarts flavor, this one didn't just underperform — it came in at the very bottom of the list. The panel reviewed each flavor based on five factors: flavor, texture, design, sense of nostalgia, and something we dubbed "lovability." It's a word that may not belong in most food reviews, but when the subject is toaster pastries, emotional resonance counts. Frosted Banana Bread struck none of those chords.
The flavor, on paper, sounds promising — molasses, cinnamon, ginger, banana powder — all the makings of a cozy, baked-good-inspired breakfast. What it delivers instead is an uncanny simulation of banana candy, the one flavor in the Halloween bucket that everyone avoids. It doesn't help that there are no real bananas involved, just a powdered suggestion of them. In a press release, Kellogg's claims this Pop-Tart was designed to shortcut fans to a "nostalgic and comforting flavor." But the flavor flatlines fast.
As for the texture, think less warm slice of homemade banana bread and more of crumbly cardboard with frosting. And in a world where unfrosted Pop-Tarts do still exist, that's not a compliment.
This isn't the banana bread you're looking for
You don't need to be a Pop-Tarts sommelier to know something's off with this one — Reddit's already done the legwork. One user writes they were "so excited" to try it, only to end up tossing three unopened packs after testing every heating method short of a blowtorch. The same user (whose first word was banana) says they were "disgusted." It's a recurring pattern across the board: people who genuinely love the bread felt duped by this brittle, banana-adjacent imposter.
Some have tried to salvage it. One commenter even gave it a second chance, heating it in a skillet with butter — a dramatic pivot for something that's supposed to be grab-and-go. But even then, most agreed the pastry was dry, the filling weirdly flat, and the overall effect closer to stale candy than baked comfort. Compared to the discontinued Banana Crème Pie Pop-Tarts, Frosted Banana Bread doesn't hold up. If anything, it makes a case for a permanent break. Because if this one were ever discontinued — surely, no one will be desperate for it to return.
A few defenders exist, but even they admit it's not worth a second box. One person chalks it up to a bad batch, but when half a subreddit is underwhelmed, it's probably not a one-off. Call it what it is: a banana bread-flavored swing and a miss.