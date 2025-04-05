Fans Are Desperate For This Discontinued Pop-Tarts Flavor To Return
Pop-Tarts has tried just about everything over the years — Maple Bacon, Pumpkin Pie, even Orange Crush. But some releases managed to win hearts without relying on neon glazes or wild marketing. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough was one of them. It was straightforward: sweet filling, soft-baked crust, and just enough chocolate to pass as breakfast. Maybe not as unique as Wild Berry, Maine's favorite Pop-Tarts flavor, but it nailed the basics — and that's exactly why it stuck.
Some fans noticed the flavor disappearing from shelves in 2020. Sophia Arnold launched a Change.org petition urging Kellogg to bring back the discontinued flavor, writing, "They were a great easy breakfast for me but were also a delicious snack ... a delicious bite of cookie dough but also had an indescribable flavor that just was a 'pop' of goodness in my mouth." It now has over 2,000 verified signatures, and the comments read more like a grief wall than a food petition. The emotional attachment runs deep, and five years later, it still hasn't faded.
Pop-Tarts has resurrected flavors before — Frosted Cinnamon Roll made its return with a full-on mascot campaign. But for Cookie Dough, that door hasn't reopened. What's followed instead is a slow, persistent fan movement that refuses to let this one go.
The internet wants its Cookie Dough back
Considering the brand had once promoted it with a Cookie Dough Ice Cream Sammie recipe — clearly it was expected it to stick around. Yet, Pop-Tarts confirmed the discontinuation in a 2022 tweet, writing: "Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pop-Tarts have been discontinued, but don't worry: other flavors can fill that void."
The outcry didn't come all at once — but once it started, it didn't stop. Threads on Reddit turned into digital support groups for the flavor's most devoted fans, with users flat-out declaring, "Chocolate chip cookie dough NEEDS to come back." Its absence was treated less like a product recall and more like a childhood friend who quietly packed up and disappeared. For something so simple, it left a suspiciously large hole in the snack aisle.
Pop-Tarts has kept things quiet, offering no signs of a revival. And with limited shelf space and a flavor lineup that rotates more than a seasonal coffee menu, it's hard to know if there's even room for a comeback. But among the many discontinued Pop-Tarts flavors we'd all want back on the shelves, Cookie Dough continues to top the list — and the internet isn't done asking for it.