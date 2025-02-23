14 Discontinued Pop-Tarts Flavors We'd Love To See Again

Name a breakfast product that's as iconic as Pop-Tarts. What's that? You can't? That's what we thought. Pop-Tarts may not be renowned for being healthy, but there's no denying that these toaster pastries have a pretty firm grip on the breakfast market as a fun, near-instant way to start your day. Part of the reason why Pop-Tarts have remained relevant and exciting for so long is because of the constant stream of flavors that the brand pumps out. While Pop-Tarts started with just four simple options, over the years its product range has ballooned to contain a lot of different Pop-Tarts flavors, some better than others. It's only natural that not all of them would stick around — but you can't blame us for being a little upset that some of the best ones out there have been discontinued.

Pop-Tarts, like many other snack brands, likes to live a little dangerously with its flavors. As such, many of the discontinued favorites that are no longer available are some of their wilder offerings, like its Red Velvet or Peach Cobbler tarts, which people absolutely adored. Others were simpler and seemed to be way more appealing to the masses, making it all the more confusing as to why they were discontinued. We hope you're not reading this at breakfast time, because after this article you're probably going to be pretty hungry.