14 Discontinued Pop-Tarts Flavors We'd Love To See Again
Name a breakfast product that's as iconic as Pop-Tarts. What's that? You can't? That's what we thought. Pop-Tarts may not be renowned for being healthy, but there's no denying that these toaster pastries have a pretty firm grip on the breakfast market as a fun, near-instant way to start your day. Part of the reason why Pop-Tarts have remained relevant and exciting for so long is because of the constant stream of flavors that the brand pumps out. While Pop-Tarts started with just four simple options, over the years its product range has ballooned to contain a lot of different Pop-Tarts flavors, some better than others. It's only natural that not all of them would stick around — but you can't blame us for being a little upset that some of the best ones out there have been discontinued.
Pop-Tarts, like many other snack brands, likes to live a little dangerously with its flavors. As such, many of the discontinued favorites that are no longer available are some of their wilder offerings, like its Red Velvet or Peach Cobbler tarts, which people absolutely adored. Others were simpler and seemed to be way more appealing to the masses, making it all the more confusing as to why they were discontinued. We hope you're not reading this at breakfast time, because after this article you're probably going to be pretty hungry.
1. Strawberry Cheese Danish Pop-Tarts
One of the most iconic of all the Pop-Tarts flavors out there, the discontinued Strawberry Cheese Danish Pop-Tart is the stuff of legend. This Pop-Tart flavor was originally conceived and put on the market in 2006, and despite being a little out there, it was popular enough to stick around for a whole three years before being discontinued. We can understand why, too: This Pop-Tart combined the sweet flavors of strawberry jelly with a rich, slightly tangy cream cheese. It was sugary, creamy, and held together by a chewy pastry. In short, it was heaven.
Interestingly, Pop-Tarts had previously tried to put out a version of this flavor, with its Pop-Tarts Pastry Swirls Cream Cheese and Cherry flavor. Released in 1999, this item didn't quite catch on, perhaps because of the much larger size. However, the flavor clearly struck a chord, and so when the toaster-sized version was discontinued, it's no surprise that people were pretty upset. Petitions were started to try and bring it back, but it was all in vain: The Strawberry Cheese Danish Pop-Tart was no more.
2. Apple-Currant Pop-Tarts
It's probably no surprise that not all of the original Pop-Tarts flavors have made it to the modern day, but it's a shame when some of them sound so good — and so simple, too. That's right, folks: In a world of ever-more-complicated flavor combinations, spare a thought for Apple-Currant Pop-Tarts, one of the original Pop-Tarts that was released back in 1964. The Pop-Tart option was unleashed on the market alongside Strawberry, Blueberry, and Brown Sugar Cinnamon Pop-Tarts. All of those options are, of course, still available, but the Apple-Currant one was quickly discontinued.
The justification given by Kellogg's for dropping the flavor was because "literally no one has ever seen a currant." Well, we have, and they're delicious. Currants have a malty, juicy, rich, sweet flavor that contrasts the slight sharpness of apple perfectly, so we're devastated that we won't get to try this one. Kellogg's did point out that the flavor was later revived as a simple Apple option, but that's just not the same.
3. Red Velvet Pop-Tarts
Cake for breakfast always feels a little bit special, but most of us don't stretch to it every single day. However, with Red Velvet Pop-Tarts, Kellogg's laid down the gauntlet: You could enjoy the rich, chocolatey flavors of red velvet cake, and still pass it off as a regular breakfast item. The combination of red velvet flavors and Pop-Tarts was destined to be a winning combination, and as you might expect, people loved them. Reviewers pointed out how similar their flavor was to actual red velvet cake, with a smooth, silky texture to the frosting and a rich cake taste. There was a strong vanilla note that folks adored, and which kept them coming back to the product.
So why did Pop-Tarts discontinue them? We're not entirely sure, but we do have some idea. Red Velvet Pop-Tarts were only ever released as a limited-time flavor, and so the brand saw no reason to keep them around — although at the end of 2020, that is, it did bring them back for another spin. Sadly, this was also just another limited-time offering. Nowadays, you can't find them anywhere, and we're pretty sad about it.
4. Peach Cobbler Pop-Tarts
Most of us don't have the time or energy to whip up peach cobbler for breakfast. Well, you didn't need either of those things back in 2021, thanks to Pop-Tarts. The toaster pastry brand pleased pretty much everyone in June of that year when it released its Peach Cobbler Pop-Tarts, and people promptly fell in love with them. People thoroughly enjoyed the flavor of the peach filling, and although it definitely felt more like a Pop-Tart than an actual dessert, it was a decent enough compromise.
Unfortunately, though, it wasn't destined to last. In February 2022, Pop-Tarts discontinued its Peach Cobbler flavor, perhaps because it just wasn't broadly appealing enough to keep around. It did so without making any announcement (which is actually pretty common among food companies, who prefer not to draw attention to when they remove products from circulation). It took people a while to notice that the Pop-Tarts were gone, but when they did, they were understandably upset. However, even a succession of frantic messages on X, formerly known as Twitter, to the breakfast food brand didn't make them bring the flavor back.
5. Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts
We're just gonna come out and say it: We're massive fans of grape flavor in food. Sure, it doesn't really taste like actual grapes, but there's something about it that we can't get enough of. Clearly, we're not the only ones, as the Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts flavor was one of the very first options in its product line. Released in 1967, this fabled flavor was beloved by many, but Pop-Tarts had an unfortunate habit of discontinuing it and then bringing it back, which it did continually up until 2017. That year, the brand decided to discontinue it, apparently for good.
the demise of Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts didn't fly with its customers. People complained to Kellogg's, who eventually buckled under pressure and brought it back. Again, this move was allegedly a permanent one, but if you try to find Frosted Grape Pop-Tarts in any store these days, you'll likely be pretty disappointed. The flavor is basically impossible to track down, and although Pop-Tarts hasn't put out any official announcement about its new discontinuation, that's what we have to assume has happened.
6. Lemon Crème Pie Pop-Tarts
Pop-Tarts likes to play fast and loose with some of its flavors, and the Lemon Crème Pie Pop-Tarts is evidence of this fact. These Pop-Tarts were released in 2021 alongside a few other flavors, and people immediately enjoyed them. Although the concept of something lemon crème-flavored for breakfast maybe wasn't a definite winner, folks enjoyed the strong lemon taste running through them. When combined with the soft, pleasantly neutral pastry, the lemon's sourness was slightly tempered, and everything came together very nicely.
Sadly, though, it seems like this Pop-Tart flavor just wasn't loved by enough people to justify keeping it around. Although it's pretty hazy as to exactly when this flavor was discontinued, it seems that by around 2023 they were no longer available anywhere. This was pretty devastating as Pop-Tarts doesn't generally work with lemon flavors that often, and so the Lemon Crème Pie version was its chance to change things up and introduce a permanent lemon option into its product line. Sadly, we'll just have to wait and see if it brings the flavor back.
7. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pop-Tarts
Okay, so where do we sign up for this flavor? Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pop-Tarts may sound like the ultimate unhealthy breakfast item, and there's no denying that this probably wasn't the most nutritious offering out there. However, would be hard to resist the nostalgic, warming flavors that these Pop-Tarts provided. The Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pop-Tarts evoked memories of making edible cookie dough with grandma, and they had an accessible quality that made them a dead cert for sticking around for good.
However, it was not to be. In July 2022, Pop-Tarts confirmed in a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it had discontinued the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pop-Tarts. People were naturally pretty upset — this flavor had made a big impact in the short time it had been around. To this day, whenever Pop-Tarts announces that it's bringing back an old flavor, its social media accounts are flooded with calls for the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough variety to return. Maybe one day it'll listen to its customers and answer the call, but until then, you'll have to rely on your memories of this flavor to sustain you.
8. Banana Crème Pie Pop-Tarts
So, we're pretty sure that not many people out there were crying out for a Banana Crème Pie Pop-Tarts flavor. However, we can't say that we're upset that it happened. Banana Créme Pie Pop-Tarts were released in 2021, alongside its Lemon Crème Pie and Peach Cobbler flavors, which have both also since been discontinued. So how did the banana flavor compare to the other two? Pretty well, it turns out.
Although the Banana Crème Pie Pop-Tarts had a pretty artificial banana taste, that didn't take away from the fact that they were tasty. Reviewers noted that the flavor was similar to the banana pieces in a pack of Runts candy. If you had trouble with artificial banana flavors, you probably wouldn't have enjoyed these very much, but if you liked that taste (which we definitely do), you'd be in heaven here. Sadly, it was maybe the case that not enough people liked the artificial flavor that it offered, and given that it's not what most folks want to taste first thing in the morning, it's not surprising that this one was discontinued. However, we'd still love for it to have a comeback one day.
9. Mint Chocolate Chip Pop-Tarts
Mint and chocolate is one of the all-time great flavor combos, and it's one that we just don't see enough of. Sure, it's pretty common in ice cream, but other than that, mint chocolate is limited to maybe one or two candy bars and fancy after-dinner chocolates. So that's why when Pop-Tarts released its Mint Chocolate Chip flavor, it was a move that people absolutely adored. The addition of mint to the chocolate Pop-Tart made it feel lighter and fresher, and it was basically like brushing your teeth at the same time as eating your breakfast. Right? Okay, maybe not quite, but they were still great.
Unfortunately, though, all good things must come to an end, and the Mint Chocolate Chip Pop-Tarts were discontinued. This wasn't one of those discontinuations that went unnoticed, though. When people realized that Mint Chocolate Chip Pop-Tarts were no more, they were furious. "Mint Chocolate Chip was the best Pop-Tarts flavor. If you disagree, you're wrong and I don't want to talk to you," said one devastated customer via Reddit. "I've searched the internet for years to see if an old sealed box of them would pop up for sale. That never happened." This person is just one of many who spoke of the Mint Chocolate Chip flavors' deep hold on them. Honestly, Pop-Tarts, you've got to bring this one back.
10. Wild Watermelon Pop-Tarts
Watermelon Pop-Tarts. Yep, they were once a thing. Back in the heady days of the '90s, Pop-Tarts put out its Wild Watermelon flavor, with a jaunty animated advert to go with it. The ad featured a massive watermelon with terrifying, jagged teeth, that was subsequently smashed and inserted into a Pop-Tart. Hey, it was the '90s, things were different back then.
To be honest, we can understand why these Pop-Tarts were eventually discontinued and can now be found absolutely nowhere. The concept of artificial watermelon flavors at breakfast doesn't exactly thrill us, after all, and nor does it feel especially nutritious or healthy. Having said this, we'd imagine that these Pop-Tarts would be absolutely incredible in place of a candy bar. Plus, if you're desperate to try them, you can make yourself a version at home, if you're willing to put in some elbow grease. Just grab some watermelon jelly and smear it between two sheets of pastry, before pressing them together and baking until cooked. Top them with some pink icing, and you're good to go.
11. Sugar Cookie & Brownie Batter Pop-Tarts Splitz
Every now and again, Pop-Tarts likes to play with its form, and Splitz was arguably the best example of this. Originally launched in 2007, the idea behind Splitz Pop-Tarts was that you could enjoy two flavors in one go. Each one came with a different flavor on either side, and you could either split them in half and enjoy them separately, or chow down on them all together.
The original Splitz flavors were discontinued around 2012, but in 2018, Pop-Tarts brought the concept back with some brand-new tastes. One product, the Sugar Cookie & Brownie Batter flavor, was the clear winner. The brownie flavor was robust and deep, while the sugar cookie flavor tasted, well, like a sugar cookie. Although the brownie side did slightly overwhelm the cookie side when they were chomped into simultaneously, it was a delightful combo of flavors that were best eaten separately to enjoy their contrast properly. It was a shame when Pop-Tarts discontinued its Splitz line once more, and the Sugar Cookie & Brownie Batter flavor disappeared — but hey, they brought them back once before, so they can do it again.
12. Vanilla Milkshake Pop-Tarts
At some point down the line, Pop-Tarts clearly ran out of food flavors to make its product in, so it turned to drink flavors instead. And so, Vanilla Milkshake Pop-Tarts were born! These first appeared towards the end of the 2010s, and were brought back a few years later for another spin, released alongside the Strawberry Milkshake flavor.
People were big fans of the heady vanilla scent of these Pop-Tarts, and although Kellogg's didn't quite nail it with the "milkshake" part of the deal, they still had a strong vanilla flavor running through them. Folks compared them slightly more to a vanilla cake than a milkshake, but that doesn't change the fact that they were still delicious. The sad news, however, was that being delicious wasn't enough to keep it around. Pop-Tarts discontinued this admittedly quite niche flavor, and we haven't seen it in stores for a long time. Plenty of people on the internet still remember it very fondly, though, and maybe one day Pop-Tarts will listen to their calls to bring it back.
13. Tropical Mango Pop-Tarts
Generally speaking, we think that tropical flavors and toaster pastries don't quite mix, so we were a little skeptical when we found out that Pop-Tarts had a Tropical Mango flavor. Look, we love mango, but in a Pop-Tart? Really? When you couple this with the fact that this was one of the more visually uninspiring Pop-Tarts out there, with barely any icing to be found, you can forgive us for being wary.
Kellogg's had something up its sleeve with this Pop-Tart flavor, though, and it was the filling. The mango filling that Kellogg's placed in each Pop-Tart was incredibly refreshing, with a good level of sweetness that didn't overreach itself. As well as this, it actually tasted like mango, not just some pale imitation of the fruit, which is often the case with fruit pastes or jellies (we're looking at you, watermelon and grape). Tropical Mango Pop-Tarts changed opinions of what a tropical-flavored pastry could be, but changing opinions didn't grant it a permanent place on the Pop-Tarts line-up. It's since been discontinued, so you'll have to get your tropical flavors fix elsewhere.
14. Blueberry Muffin Pop-Tarts
We love blueberry muffins, and we love blueberry muffins for breakfast. Oh, and we love Pop-Tarts. So the combination of the two was something we just couldn't pass up. As Pop-Tarts already has a Blueberry flavor, which is a permanent fixture of its product, it could well have gotten this version entirely wrong and not distinguished it enough. However, reviewers pointed out that it had far more of a subtle blueberry flavor, and held back on the sweetness instead of its sugary notes being completely overwhelming. Reviews also noted that it felt far more like a breakfast-appropriate flavor than some of the other products out there (something which we'd have to agree with).
Sadly, though, Pop-Tarts pulled the plug on its Blueberry Muffin flavor, and like so many other elite options, it's no longer available anywhere. To this day, people still remember it fondly. "I miss it every day. Easily one of the best pop tart flavors ever created," said a sad customer on Reddit, one of many who have flocked to the message board website to proclaim their love of the Blueberry Muffin offering. You'll just have to keep checking those aisles, folks — maybe one day your prayers will be answered, and they'll be back.