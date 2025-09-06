The Absolute Best Soy Sauce Brand Isn't Kikkoman (& It's Wonderfully Simple)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you pick up soy sauce, there's a good chance you're grabbing Kikkoman. It's arguably the most well-known and beloved brand, and is widely available at most grocery stores. And yet, when Daily Meal tried and ranked 13 different brands of soy sauce from worst to best, somewhat surprisingly, Kikkoman earned a middling spot. Moreover, it wasn't anywhere close to the one we loved the most: Wan Ja Shan. Right off the bat, we appreciated the super simple ingredients list. Wan Ja Shan's official site lists its soy sauce as containing just water, soybeans, wheat, salt, and alcohol. The pros don't end there either since it also blends flavors perfectly. Wan Ja Shan's soy sauce is salty, sweet, and savory, and the taste is bold but not overpowering.

Another major upside? You can use much less of it than other brands to get a similar amount of flavor, meaning that while it isn't the cheapest brand on the market, you're getting more bang for your buck. It comes in at $0.77 per ounce when purchased on Amazon; by contrast, Kikkoman costs $0.18 per ounce. However, the flavor makes it worth it. The pleasantly salty taste doesn't overpower any of the other flavors, which include mushroom, fruit, and even something akin to a marine note. It's truly the perfect soy sauce for your cooking needs, and if you use a lot of it in your dishes, you can get it cheaper by buying in bulk (the 128-ounce bottle comes in at just $0.24 per ounce.) It can be purchased online via Amazon or Walmart.