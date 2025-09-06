The Absolute Best Soy Sauce Brand Isn't Kikkoman (& It's Wonderfully Simple)
When you pick up soy sauce, there's a good chance you're grabbing Kikkoman. It's arguably the most well-known and beloved brand, and is widely available at most grocery stores. And yet, when Daily Meal tried and ranked 13 different brands of soy sauce from worst to best, somewhat surprisingly, Kikkoman earned a middling spot. Moreover, it wasn't anywhere close to the one we loved the most: Wan Ja Shan. Right off the bat, we appreciated the super simple ingredients list. Wan Ja Shan's official site lists its soy sauce as containing just water, soybeans, wheat, salt, and alcohol. The pros don't end there either since it also blends flavors perfectly. Wan Ja Shan's soy sauce is salty, sweet, and savory, and the taste is bold but not overpowering.
Another major upside? You can use much less of it than other brands to get a similar amount of flavor, meaning that while it isn't the cheapest brand on the market, you're getting more bang for your buck. It comes in at $0.77 per ounce when purchased on Amazon; by contrast, Kikkoman costs $0.18 per ounce. However, the flavor makes it worth it. The pleasantly salty taste doesn't overpower any of the other flavors, which include mushroom, fruit, and even something akin to a marine note. It's truly the perfect soy sauce for your cooking needs, and if you use a lot of it in your dishes, you can get it cheaper by buying in bulk (the 128-ounce bottle comes in at just $0.24 per ounce.) It can be purchased online via Amazon or Walmart.
What to use Wan Ja Shan's soy sauce on to make it taste even better
There are lots of delicious ways to use soy sauce, meaning a bottle won't just come in handy when it's time to cook up some stir fry or rice. For instance, soy sauce can be used in a delicious meat marinade. And Wan Ja Shan's deliciously flavorful variety will ensure that your steak, pork loin, or other meat comes out as tasty as possible rather than being overwhelmed by the salty taste of a lower-quality soy sauce too. Likewise, soy sauce can also be added to tons of other sauces to bring a greater depth of flavor, and this is especially true with the complex, subtly varied notes of Wan Ja Shan.
For instance, some people add soy sauce to store-bought gravy, using it for mashed potatoes that are warm, sweet, and a bit tangy. It can also be combined with sour cream to make a simple yet delicious dip that works with fries, burgers, vegetables — really, anything that can be improved with a tangy and thick sauce. In addition, if you're craving something sweet, soy sauce and vanilla ice cream is an unexpectedly delicious flavor combination. The possibilities are endless, and with Wan Ja Shan, all your dishes will shine.