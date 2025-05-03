You Only Need 3 Ingredients For A Perfect Marinade Every Time

For flavor-packed, juicy, tender meat, you don't need a dozen ingredients or a complicated marinade recipe. In fact, three simple pantry staples — soy sauce, olive oil, and lemon juice — are all you need to create a delicious, no-fuss marinade. Whether you are prepping chicken, pork, steak, tofu, or fish, this easy-to-make marinade trio delivers balance, depth, and crave-worthy taste with minimal effort. It literally takes seconds to prepare.

Soy sauce offers a rich umami flavor, saltiness, and just a hint of sweetness. It helps create that deep, savory taste that makes grilled or pan-seared food so incredibly satisfying. Lemon juice offers lightness, brightness, and acidity that tenderizes the meat while cutting through its richness. Olive oil serves as the fat in the marinade, it also helps tenderize while distributing the flavors. Together, they strike a beautiful balance, creating a marinade that's as simple as it gets.

To make this marinade, combine soy sauce, olive oil, and lemon juice in a bowl. A 3:1:1 ratio (3 parts oil, and 1 part each of the other ingredients) does the trick. This fat-to-acid-to-seasoning ratio can also be used in other marinade recipes. Place your protein in a plastic bag or shallow dish, pour the marinade over it, and let it soak.

