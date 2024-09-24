The Unexpected Way Soy Sauce Can Upgrade Store-Bought Gravy

Soy sauce, the natural seasoning made from soybeans, wheat, salt, and water, is inarguably one of the most flavorful sauces in the culinary landscape. One of the world's oldest condiments, it's not only a cornerstone of Asian cuisine, but the salt-forward condiment is often added to marinades and dressings for an extra flavor boost. But what if we told you that one of the best ways to use soy sauce is adding it to your store-bought gravy? Unexpected? Absolutely. But hear us out.

Soy sauce is known not only for its pronounced saltiness, but for the prevalence of umami in its flavor profile. Thus, soy sauce can offer a serious depth of flavor infusion to other sauces, its versatility making it the unexpected remedy to any store-bought gravy that needs a flavor revival. Additionally, soy sauce's high salt content — about 878 milligrams per tablespoon in its traditional variety — can combat the staleness or wateriness that jarred gravy can sometimes possess even early in its shelf life, and give you a more homemade taste. That's right, with a few simple considerations, adding soy sauce to your gravy will deliver you pure delectability by the spoonful.