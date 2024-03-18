Sour Cream And Soy Sauce Is The 2-Ingredient Dip That Works On Anything

Sour cream and soy sauce are two common ingredients that many people keep handy in the fridge at all times, and for good reason. These exceptionally well-rounded sauces can amplify a whole slew of popular recipes. While versatile condiments like these can significantly elevate meals on their own, together they create a truly powerhouse dip that can enhance just about any savory dish. With sour cream's acidity and soy sauce's rich umami notes, the two are an unlikely but delicious pairing, and the result is a surprisingly smooth, creamy sauce full of wholesome smokiness and tang.

While many popular dipping sauces — like spicy Polynesian spreads or classic barbecue dips — require many different ingredients to come together, the simplicity of this sour sauce is its true power. All you have to do is combine your favorite soy sauce with some sour cream in a bowl according to your desired taste. It's as simple as that. From there, what you choose to put it on (or dip in it) is up to you, and the options are truly endless.