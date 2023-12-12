Is Costco Really Getting Rid Of Its Beloved Churros?

Churros are one of the best fried pastries around. Luscious sugar and cinnamon coat the soft pastry sticks for endlessly delicious bites. If you've got a hankering for some churros, you can find them at Costco, as they're one of the regular items in the food court. However, you may want to hurry and get those churros soon because, allegedly, there's a possibility that the treat may not be sold there for much longer. In a Reddit thread entitled "(Rumor) Churros at the food court may be getting fazed out," the poster revealed they're related to a Costco employee in California who divulged that churros may be getting substituted for another item — cookies.

No official word has come from Costco, however, one poster said that the rumor has legs. The Redditor commented, "It is true. They have found a company to make the cookies, agreements are finalized. They will be showing up in early 2024." If the alleged discontinuation of churros at Costco food courts is true, then this would be very disappointing for customers who have returned to Costco time and time again for the tasty pastries. For others, replacing the churros in favor of a more personally satisfying item would be welcomed. This mixed reaction is evidenced by responses to the rumor online.