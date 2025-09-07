We Tried And Ranked 10 Frozen Beef Burger Patties
There's nothing quite like a grilled burger in the summer months, especially at a BBQ or outdoor event. But who says burgers can't be a year-round treat, and who says you need to go to a place like Five Guys or Shake Shack to get one that tastes great? I know everyone has their favorite burger place, but for this taste test, I looked at 10 frozen beef burger options you can find anytime at your local store.
From quality like 100% ground beef to a range of flavor profiles, I cooked up, tasted, and analyzed each of these popular brands to see which options are worth the buy. Yes, I am always going to try and get a fresh option or make my own, but sometimes, there aren't enough hours in the day to get fancy in the kitchen. Let's explore the frozen beef burger patties in grocery store freezers to see which brands you should try and which should be left in those ice capsules forever.
10. Holten's Chop House
Out of the 10 frozen burger patty brands I grabbed at local stores, I found two types of smash burger to try. Unfortunately, Holten's Chop House smashed burgers did not make the grade. I followed all directions, but something about these patties simply wasn't right.
Knowing smash burgers, you need a really hot pan or griddle to cook these up, but no matter what I tried, this burger was watery, slimy, and juicy in the worst ways possible. There was absolutely no seasoning, but I don't think that would have saved this beef patty. You can always create your own flavor profile with your spice cabinet. It was the texture that was too much to battle. On top of the taste and the horrible texture, it fell apart with every bite.
I know frozen food doesn't have to be this bad, as shown by a lot of great options on this list. If you're looking for a smash burger, keep looking. You won't find anything but disappointment with this brand.
9. Good & Gather
Up next is Target's Good & Gather brand with its 85/15 all-natural beef patties. While these burgers came in 9th place, there were a few positives. These patties have no artificial ingredients and are minimally processed. I also appreciated the resealable bag and the separating paper, so the frozen patties didn't stick together. However, this option didn't offer a satisfying burger experience.
With Good & Gather, I couldn't get past the texture. These were dry, gristly, and had that processed feel. From bite one, you knew you were eating a processed, packaged burger. The bag may say minimal, but it's clear there is something going on here that isn't natural. Regarding taste, these were boring; they didn't taste like beef. They tasted like nothing, if such a thing is possible. While the concept may be intended to create a neutral base to explore your preferred flavors, the texture puts these on the do-not-buy list. For a killer summer burger, keep looking. Target's texture isn't cutting it.
8. Aldi 85/15
I think what I love most about Aldi's frozen burgers is that they don't have a brand name. They're simply called Beef Burgers. The bag claims they're 100% pure beef, with no artificial ingredients and minimal processing. I grabbed the 85/15 bag and cooked one up.
I didn't even have to take a bite to find my first negative comment about this brand. These patties were frozen together, with no separation paper to be found. Beyond this inconvenience, these burgers had no bold flavors — or really any flavors. They didn't taste like meat, or anything at all for that matter. While I did appreciate the texture, feeling less processed than Good & Gather, there wasn't anything here that would make me want to eat these again.
With a decent texture and minimal flavor, why bother seasoning when you can get a better burger? Keep reading for some stellar options in the freezer aisle.
7. Philly Gourmet
The second smashed option I grabbed was from the Philly Gourmet brand. While they ranked higher than Holten's, this placement in the ranking isn't saying much. Overall, I'd rate these as fine, but who's satisfied with a "fine" burger? This one cooked up a lot better than the other smashed option, but it was still watery. However, this was the first burger to taste like actual beef, so it got a lot of points for something that should be a given.
What I've learned from this taste test is that when it comes to smash burgers, either head to your local burger shop and get it done right, or make them yourself. These frozen options just aren't cutting it. It seems the combo of the thin patties and the water retained from freezing just doesn't work. I'd rather pay more and get a stellar burger experience. I know the goal here is ease, but when it comes to a burger, I want it to taste good. Life is too short for subpar burgers.
6. Marketside
Up next is a brand I'd never seen before, called Marketside. These burgers claim to be 100% Angus beef, offering ⅓ pound patties. These were larger than the rest and a welcome change of pace. But looks can be deceiving, as one bite in told me these weren't going to be a winner.
While these burgers were thick and juicy, the texture was subpar. They didn't cook well, and I found some chewy and gritty spots inside the bites. As far as flavor goes, I once again deemed these "fine." There was nothing special or standout, which put them in the middle of this ranking.
The reason these placed so high is based on size and lack of negative notes. These weren't amazing, but there were no big deterrents. Their size was a big draw (literally), and with a neutral foundation, you can make most things taste good with a little spice, and of course, some cheese.
5. Signature Select
The Signature Select grocery brand is so hit or miss. Sometimes it knocks it out of the park, and other times I'm left wondering who eats these products. As far as the burgers go, these were a true middle-of-the-road product. I grabbed the 91/9, ¼-pound, 100% ground beef patties to see if there was a good budget brand in my area.
While the texture was off in the outer layer of the patty, the rest of it cooked up well. The main draw? These were the first burger patties I tried that tasted like real beef. With Signature Select, it tasted like I'd grabbed a pound of ground beef from the store and made the burgers myself. What held them back? The mouthfeel.
If the texture didn't feel so processed, I'd honestly rank these higher. Overall, I can recommend these as a quick, need-a-frozen-burger option that won't break the bank. Are these the best? Not even close.
4. Homestyle by Our Best
When it comes to the Our Best brand, I was introduced to it by way of a meatball ranking. While the Our Best turkey meatballs weren't for me, I did enjoy their frozen beef patties.
These quarter-pound patties really stood out when it came to taste. They were salty in the best way, which wasn't overpowering, they were juicy, and they offered a great bite each time. These were the first burgers in the bunch that had some embedded flavor, and that feels like a wild thing to say.
Be that as it may, the texture here is abysmal. This is slimy meat 101. Did I have worse burgers in this ranking? For sure, but it was the flavor that pushed this one over the edge. Honestly, I probably wouldn't get these again, but outside of the top three, that's true of them all. I think the other options were so bland, the flavors here made for a welcome change.
3. Great Value
I know I give a lot of hate to Walmart's Great Value brand, but their frozen beef patties are a total win. I grabbed the 85/15 option with resealable packaging, and from cooking to taste, I don't have a lot of negative notes.
This was the first burger that offered a texture that mimicked homemade. There was nothing processed about the mouthfeel in any bite, and the taste was even better. These patties tasted like real beef, and I could actually cook them to my liking. I opted for medium rare, and got it just right, compared to the other burgers that had two settings — cooked or frozen. While these burgers are unseasoned, they offer a great base for all your favorite toppings, from salt and pepper to sauces and cheese.
Great Value offers a juicy frozen burger that's stellar quality and tastes like you made it yourself. I would absolutely buy these again and encourage you to give them a try.
2. Cattlemen's Ranch
I didn't know I'd love a burger as much as the Cattlemen's Ranch Bacon & Cheddar Cheese patties. While Aldi's first burger option was a bust, this one put up a good fight for the first-place spot.
The flavor in these patties was ideal for me. You can see and taste the chunks of Cheddar cheese and bacon. There was salt, there was fat, and there was a happy food critic at the end of this taste test. You get a nice aged Cheddar flavor from the cheese, and the salt and smoke from the bacon really added depth that no other burger came close to offering.
The texture wasn't perfect, and it's the reason these patties stayed in the runner-up spot. They were a little slimy and had lightly processed vibes, but that flavor profile kept them in the running as a top competitor. I also had a hard time putting them first when all the other options were "plain" in comparison. While my top burger is better for your health, your mouth will thank you for this eating experience. And these burgers come in a large array of flavors and styles, too!
1. Bubba
I did my best to find a better frozen beef patty option other than Bubba, but this brand is a tried-and-true staple for a reason. Offering an array of flavors and burger types, I chose the original 100% USDA ⅓-pound beef chuck burgers. They did not disappoint.
I don't know how Bubba's does it, but these frozen patties cook up just like a homemade burger. Between the texture that's near-flawless, as if I made it myself, and the juicy bites, these are the perfect choice for any BBQ or burger craving. These burgers taste like beef and nothing else.
From size and texture to overall taste, Bubba is the clear winner when it comes to frozen beef patties. There's a reason they're in every freezer section — they are truly the best! If you haven't tried them yet, you're missing out.
How I ranked 10 frozen beef burger patties
With 10 options to get through, there was a lot of cooking in my house, but I wanted to make sure I cooked all of these up right, to give each patty a fair shot. I cooked each burger in a pan, following each set of directions to a T.
When it came to tasting, I took bites of the burger without any toppings, then I opted to try them as a real burger with a bun and toppings to see if the flavors would be masked or supported. All areas of tasting came into this one; it wasn't just about the flavor. Texture was a large factor, but if the taste was off, they moved further down the ranking.