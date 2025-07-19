7 Frozen Turkey Meatballs, Ranked

I love a good meatball. They are such a versatile food. There are all sorts of meatball brands available at the grocery store, from a traditional Italian-style meatball on top of a plate of pasta or a savory Swedish take to Vietnamese style with chili sauce or a tender Mongolian option, there are so many varieties to choose from. Heck, you'll even find an array of plant-based meatball options in freezer aisles all over the world. Sweet, savory, beef, pork, chicken, sans meat — all can offer something different by way of taste, texture, and cooking flexibility. For this article, I looked at turkey meatballs to see which brands are out there and which ones offer up a great bite.

While you won't find quite as large an array as their beef counterparts, there's a pretty decent selection on grocery store shelves. Let's look at seven top brands to see which options are worth the buy and which options should stay far away from any pasta dish you are cooking up. Spoiler alert: This list was pretty underwhelming, but I'll help you decide the best option for your next meal.