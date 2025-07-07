For Fast Food-Style Burgers At Home Don't Skip This Aldi Product

If you're a fan of fast food, then you may have developed a taste for smash burgers in recent years. From Shake Shack to Culver's, smash burgers seem to be just about everywhere now. If you're unfamiliar, a smash burger has a very thin patty that has been smashed on a hot griddle to make it thin. Because it's so thin, the patty ends up having a little bit of a crispy crust to it, which, for many, is its main appeal.

While you can go out and buy ground beef to make smash burgers from scratch, there is also a product that you can buy at Aldi that will make the task easier: Cattleman's Ranch Smashed Burgers that can be found in the frozen section. The box comes with eight 4-ounce all-beef patties and is priced at $7.99.

Many Aldi shoppers can't get enough of this product. One posted a TikTok video of them making the burgers, encouraging everyone to run out to Aldi to buy their own pack. Another TikTok video that showed off the smash burgers calls them a "10/10." Meanwhile, on Reddit, one user posted pictures of the product and the finished burgers, writing, "Not much to say other than they were great." One commenter on the thread adds: "Out of any frozen burger I've had... these legit hold all that crisp and juicy in the middle on a propane grill."