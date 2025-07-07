For Fast Food-Style Burgers At Home Don't Skip This Aldi Product
If you're a fan of fast food, then you may have developed a taste for smash burgers in recent years. From Shake Shack to Culver's, smash burgers seem to be just about everywhere now. If you're unfamiliar, a smash burger has a very thin patty that has been smashed on a hot griddle to make it thin. Because it's so thin, the patty ends up having a little bit of a crispy crust to it, which, for many, is its main appeal.
While you can go out and buy ground beef to make smash burgers from scratch, there is also a product that you can buy at Aldi that will make the task easier: Cattleman's Ranch Smashed Burgers that can be found in the frozen section. The box comes with eight 4-ounce all-beef patties and is priced at $7.99.
Many Aldi shoppers can't get enough of this product. One posted a TikTok video of them making the burgers, encouraging everyone to run out to Aldi to buy their own pack. Another TikTok video that showed off the smash burgers calls them a "10/10." Meanwhile, on Reddit, one user posted pictures of the product and the finished burgers, writing, "Not much to say other than they were great." One commenter on the thread adds: "Out of any frozen burger I've had... these legit hold all that crisp and juicy in the middle on a propane grill."
What else to know about making Aldi's smash burgers
Using Cattleman's Ranch Smashed Burgers from Aldi will save you the work of forming the patties from scratch, but there is still one important step that you need to do yourself: seasoning the patties. They are unseasoned, so if you skip this step, you'll have bland burgers. Luckily, this means that you can season them exactly to your liking. If you're looking for inspiration, you can use our recipe for a fake shack burger (a copycat recipe of a Shake Shack burger) that uses garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, and salt and pepper. We also have a guide focusing on the 14 absolute best seasonings for burgers that is full of ideas for your next smash burger.
Additionally, there have been some complaints online that these patties are not thin enough for a smash burger. With this in mind, you can make them thinner during the cooking process. After the burgers thaw, use a metal spatula (or, if you have one, a burger press) to smash them down as thin as desired. In our list of tips for making smash burgers, we recommend keeping the amount of toppings to a minimum so that the beef isn't overshadowed.