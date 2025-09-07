The Rise And Fall Of America's Biggest Restaurant Chain: What Went Wrong?

Before there were countless chain restaurants across the globe, there was Howard Johnson's. This chain, that virtually no one remembers anymore, was at one point the largest restaurant business in the United States. At its peak it boasted over 1,000 locations, and like so many other American success stories, it grew from humble beginnings to become a titan of the industry it operated in. Simultaneously, it pioneered franchising, a business style that's become the standard way of working for many chain restaurants across the land, and yet somehow managed to remain a company that felt homey and familiar.

However, if you're looking for a Howard Johnson's anywhere today, you'll be sorely disappointed. The chain that once had a unit sitting next to every highway in the country is now nowhere to be seen, thanks to a host of sell-offs, changes in consumer behavior and tastes, and other businesses muscling it out of the market for good. Nonetheless, it serves as an intriguing case study both in how to build a business, and in how to stop it from evaporating from the face of the earth. Let's take a deep dive into the tale of Howard Johnson's, a long-lost American icon.