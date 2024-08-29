The Invention Of Fried Clams Started With A Joke

In the small coastal town of Essex, Massachusetts, a colossal culinary creation came to be: fried clams. While they are now easily found in restaurants of all shapes and sizes along the East Coast, fried clams were first imagined and created by Lawrence "Chubby" Woodman and his wife Bessie in 1916 at their roadside food stand, Woodman's.

The story goes that when Chubby and Bessie were venting about business being especially slow, a patron and friend suggested they try frying clams. While other customers were shocked by the joking suggestion, the Woodmans received a jolt of inspiration: Why not fry clams?

That same day, the first fried clam was successfully cooked, and the Fourth of July marked its first successful sale. There was no way of knowing that their little clams would make such a big splash on the culinary landscape of New England.