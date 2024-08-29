The Invention Of Fried Clams Started With A Joke
In the small coastal town of Essex, Massachusetts, a colossal culinary creation came to be: fried clams. While they are now easily found in restaurants of all shapes and sizes along the East Coast, fried clams were first imagined and created by Lawrence "Chubby" Woodman and his wife Bessie in 1916 at their roadside food stand, Woodman's.
The story goes that when Chubby and Bessie were venting about business being especially slow, a patron and friend suggested they try frying clams. While other customers were shocked by the joking suggestion, the Woodmans received a jolt of inspiration: Why not fry clams?
That same day, the first fried clam was successfully cooked, and the Fourth of July marked its first successful sale. There was no way of knowing that their little clams would make such a big splash on the culinary landscape of New England.
The joke that changed the coast
Before Woodman's made it big, it was a small concession stand selling groceries, fresh clams, and potato chips. Tarr, a friend and patron of the owners, was enjoying their potato chips when, according to the Woodman's website, he jested, "Why don't you fry up some of your clams? If they're as tasty as those potato chips of yours, you'll never have to worry about having enough customers."
His suggestion is proof that delicious things can come from a good joke. Shortly after its creation, fried clams took the East Coast by storm. In fact, it only took a year for fried clams to find their place on supermarket shelves and chain restaurant menus. Woodman's itself has come a long way since 1916; its menu now hosts everything from popcorn shrimp to calamari. With the range of perfectly prepared seafood available, it is easy to see why Woodman's is regarded as one of America's best seafood shacks.
Bringing the surf to your turf
Third- and fourth-generation family members still work at Woodman's, incorporating the ingredients used to make its signature fried clams that have remained unchanged over the past century: Fresh clams, evaporated milk, corn flour, and lard. At a glance, one might mistake these crispy and golden mollusks for chicken nuggets, but fried clams' sweetness and irrevocable brininess quickly prove they are a far cry from poultry. Dipped in tangy tartar sauce and served with onion rings and fries, Woodman's fried clams take surf and turf to the next level.
Whether you live in fried clam territory or not, sometimes a taste of the sea is just what you need. If learning how to fry food at home is number one on the to-do list or trying a truly iconic New England food is at the top of the mind, this is a sign to try frying clams. Two things to note are that soggy and greasy clams are undercooked, and rubbery clams are overcooked. And don't forget the tartar sauce!