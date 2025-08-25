10 Diners On Route 66 That Need To Be On Your Road Trip
There's nothing quite as fun or freeing as a road trip — and the best American road trips are taken down historic Route 66. The road goes by many names, including "The Mother Road," "Will Rogers Highway," and "The Main Street of America." Stretching across more than two thousand miles, Route 66 was the first highway to become completely paved and represented the shortest year-round route between America's West Coast and the Midwest for years. Today, many people travel this road for a dose of nostalgia and roadside whimsy.
Of course, even though the road is officially decommissioned, Route 66 offers so much for your road trip that it can be overwhelming to pick where you'll go. And, the eateries you'll find along the way are one prime example — these are roadside attractions in their own right, each known for a special theme, food, or similar. But, thankfully, you don't have to weed and seed through the sea of available Route 66 iconic American diners, because we've done it for you.
Ready to discover ten unique diners on Route 66 that need to be on your road trip? The open road is waiting, so let's get into it.
Roadkill Cafe/ OK Saloon (Seligman, AZ)
The Roadkill Cafe started as a small bar called the OK Saloon that had a patio where dances and gatherings were frequently held. Today, the quirky restaurant features an expansive menu of items that hint at roadkill — Center Line Bovine, Chunk of Skunk, Slab of Lab, and Awesome Possum are just a few examples of what you might find on the menu. The menu even boldly declares, "You Kill It, We Grill It." But, despite the funny menu items and unique slogan, you can't actually eat (or have cooked) road kill here... and people have tried.
The eccentricity starts before you ever walk in the door and expands well beyond the menu, however. Once you pull into the parking lot, you're greeted by a giant elk statue. Beside the entrance is a statue of a vulture with cutlery in his hands — a visage that's recreated on a flat sign above the door. The interior is decorated with deer heads and stuffed animals, alongside varying signs, tools, and guns. This is one place you won't want to miss, for a good laugh and one-of-a-kind experience if nothing else.
Roadkill Cafe, (928) 422-3554, 22830 W Old Hwy 66, Seligman, Arizona
Cozy Dog Drive In (Springfield, IL)
The Cozy Dog Drive In has been in operation since 1949, long before Route 66 stopped being frequently used for coast-to-coast travels... and if you like corn dogs, this place's unique take on the dish has to be a stop on your road trip. According to the diner's website, the founder said that "In Muskogee, Oklahoma, I saw an unusual sandwich called corn-dog... the corn dog was very good, but took too long to prepare. The problem was how to cover a hot dog with batter and cook it in a short time." After a lot of trial, error, and experimentation, the founder created the Cozy Dog.
Today, Cozy Dog Drive In sells much more than their namesake menu item. However, we recommend that's exactly what you order when you visit. After all, you'll be eating a piece of history that's still created using its original recipe all these years later. You'll know you're there when you see a sign of two battered hot dogs hugging.
Cozy Dog Drive In, (217) 525-1992, 2935 South Sixth Street, Springfield, Illinois
Sid's Diner (El Reno, OK)
Take a step back to a simpler time with Sid's Diner — a 1950s-themed eatery that still serves select Depression Era foods. Most notably, the diner sells "The Depression Burger," a throwback to a time when meat was expensive, which features a smattering of grilled onions to make the meal more filling. Other notable menu items you may want to try include the Coney, Frito Chili Pie, and (if you're really hungry) an All You Can Eat Biscuits and Sausage Gravy special.
Inside, you'll find 1950s-themed memorabilia on every wall, along with a large map full of push pins representing where customers have traveled from. Most eye-catching is their wall of heroes, featuring numerous photographs of past and present U.S. Service Members. If you plan to visit Sid's Diner on your Route 66 road trip, be sure to call ahead. The restaurant strongly encourages making a reservation instead of just dropping in.
Sid's Diner, (407) 262-7757, 300 South Choctaw Avenue, El Reno, Oklahoma
Jerry's Cafe (Gallup, NM)
If you want to experience authentic New Mexico fare, Jerry's Cafe is the place you'll want to stop. Serving up a combination of Mexican and traditional American food, there's a lot to choose from. But, we recommend getting Jerry's Special, which has been served the same since 1976 and features a hamburger steak smothered with green chile and cheese. For your side, choose from rice, beans and sopaipilla, soup, or salad.
The exterior of Jerry's Cafe features an old-fashioned flashing neon arrow sign and breathtaking murals representing Mexican and Southwestern cultures. The interior vaguely reminds us of our grandmother's living room, but in the best way — wood paneled walls and thickly cushioned burgundy seats fill the comfortable space, which is decorated with framed art. This is one place you won't want to miss the food or the vibe.
Jerry's Cafe, (505) 722-6775, 406 W Coal Avenue, Gallup, New Mexico
Midpoint Cafe and Route 66 Gift Shop (Adrian, TX)
The Midpoint Cafe and Route 66 Gift Shop is the perfect midway rest stop on your road trip. Why? The reason is the same thing that makes this eatery unique (and so aptly named) — it's located on the actual Route 66 midpoint. There are exactly 1,139 miles to either the west or east of this cafe. And, the food is delicious, too, with a menu boasting classic American fare.
Outside, you'll find various signs proclaiming Adrian, Texas (and this spot in particular) the exact midpoint of Route 66. You'll also find a few murals representing the simpler times of the 1950s and 1960s, showing off things like classic cars. Inside, you feel like you're taking a step back in time as you view the brightly colored tables with matching cushioned chairs and the old-fashioned signage on the walls. Make sure this is your halfway stop on your road trip so you don't miss out on all the nostalgic and celebratory fun!
Midpoint Cafe and Route 66 Gift Shop, (806) 536-6379, 305 Historic Route 66, Adrian, Texas
Hi-Way Cafe (Vinita, OK)
Hi-Way Cafe in Vinita, Oklahoma, is an award-winning cafe that claims to be "Your Family Friendly Restaurant Along Historic Route 66." If you make this a stop on your Route 66 road trip, the good news is you can't miss it. Outside, you'll find varying statues of differing sizes to tell you that you're in the right place — a giant Native American, a towering man with luggage beside him, and a small boy holding up an extra-large hamburger. The neon sign out front helps, too.
On the menu, you'll find an array of American fare and Mexican food. While the food is great, it's the charming quirkiness that brings people in. In fact, in November of 2022, the Hi-Way Cafe partnered with Mobil to successfully set the Guinness World Record for "Most Stickers on a Car." How many stickers did that take? Over 60,000!
Hi-Way Cafe, (918) 256-5465, 437918 E Highway 60, Vinita, Oklahoma
Delgadillo's Snow Cap (Seligman, AZ)
You can't take a road trip without stopping for a sweet treat, and Delgadillo's Snow Cap offers exactly what you're looking for. The outside still resembles an old-fashioned ice cream stand, with unique decor (including fun classic vehicles) arranged strategically outside. Numerous signs cover trees and outbuildings, with a theme that offers a bit of whimsy and delight to all who stop there.
Of course, Delgadillo's Snow Cap offers dessert treats like ice cream cones. However, they also offer various quick fare if you're hungry, including burgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, and tacos. All seating is outside on a patio covered with brightly colored flags and streamers, which perfectly match the bright furniture. A testament to how good the food is, one Tripadvisor review says, "The best way to beat the crowd is to go there once they open shop. The line can take 30 minutes if there's a line, then another 30 minutes."
Delgadillo's Snow Cap, (928) 422-3291, 22235 Old Highway 66, Seligman, Arizona
Pops 66 Soda Ranch (Arcadia, OK)
Want to try a classic soda? Or maybe you want to find the wackiest soda flavor you can? Then, Pops 66 Soda Ranch needs to be on your next road trip, hands down. They have hundreds of different soda flavors you could choose from, all neatly stacked in bright colored rows on glass shelves — and that's in addition to their standard refrigerator and fountain drinks, of course.
But soda isn't the only thing you can get at Pops 66 Soda Ranch. They also offer an extensive food menu, souvenirs, a classic candy section, and gasoline, making it the perfect pit stop on your way down Route 66. The food menu boasts several delicious dessert choices alongside a menu featuring typical American fare, Mexican cuisine, and a few "lighter" options. If you're afraid you might miss it, don't worry, because this is another diner that's hard to miss. Just look for the giant, multi-colored classic soda bottle out front.
Pops 66 Soda Ranch, (405) 927-7677, 660 W Highway 66, Arcadia, Oklahoma
Mitla Cafe (San Bernardino, CA)
Unlike many of the other options on this list, Mitla Cafe could be easy to miss — it's a very unassuming building created in the Spanish Mission style. However, their eats aren't to be missed. If you want authentic Mexican food, Mitla Cafe is exactly where you want to stop. The food menu features items like tacos, enchiladas, tostadas, burritos, chile relleno, taquitos, and more. Of course, if you're traveling with someone who prefers "American Flavor," there's a small selection of menu items to choose from, including burgers, fries, steak, and sandwiches.
Mitla Cafe was founded by Lucia Rodriguez and Vicente Montano in the 1930s. Since then, it's remained in the family for nearly a hundred years. A single distinguishing sign out front says the cafe is recognized by the Hampton Hotels Save-A-Landmark program as a site worth seeing, and we wholeheartedly agree!
Mitla Cafe, (909) 888-0460, 602 N Mount Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino, California
66 Diner (Albuquerque, NM)
If comfort food and an authentic 1950s vibe is your style, then the 66 Diner in Albuquerque, New Mexico, isn't to be missed. The family-owned and operated diner features neon lights, cozy booths, bright colors, a working jukebox, and a genuine soda fountain. Servers are dressed for the part in 1950s attire, and nostalgic signs decorate both the interior and exterior.
The 66 Diner's menu boasts comfort foods, ranging from modern American favorites to classic dishes you don't often see in restaurants anymore (like liver and onions). But we recommend trying the diner's signature dish, the Pile Up. It features a pile of fried potatoes, chopped bacon or sausage, chopped green chile, two eggs, cheddar cheese, and a red or green chile sauce. Don't think you can eat the full Pile Up? Grab the Fender Bender instead, which is the same dish but half the size!
66 Diner, (505) 247-1421, 1405 Central Ave NE, Albuquerque, New Mexico