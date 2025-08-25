10 Diners On Route 66 That Need To Be On Your Road Trip

There's nothing quite as fun or freeing as a road trip — and the best American road trips are taken down historic Route 66. The road goes by many names, including "The Mother Road," "Will Rogers Highway," and "The Main Street of America." Stretching across more than two thousand miles, Route 66 was the first highway to become completely paved and represented the shortest year-round route between America's West Coast and the Midwest for years. Today, many people travel this road for a dose of nostalgia and roadside whimsy.

Of course, even though the road is officially decommissioned, Route 66 offers so much for your road trip that it can be overwhelming to pick where you'll go. And, the eateries you'll find along the way are one prime example — these are roadside attractions in their own right, each known for a special theme, food, or similar. But, thankfully, you don't have to weed and seed through the sea of available Route 66 iconic American diners, because we've done it for you.

Ready to discover ten unique diners on Route 66 that need to be on your road trip? The open road is waiting, so let's get into it.