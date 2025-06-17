The Popular Kitchen Appliance Company Actually Owned By A Chinese Business

Your appliances are some of the most important items in your kitchen. Granted, you might not actively use the range, microwave, or coffee maker every day, and certain highly specialized appliances may be pricey kitchen upgrades that aren't worth buying. However, you rely on your refrigerator to keep your food cold and frozen until you're ready to eat it.

One of the major brands consumers have come to depend on for durability and performance is GE Appliances. It has U.S. roots that go back decades. But did you know that nowadays it's actually owned by Haier Group, a Chinese company?

GE Appliances was created as a division of General Electric Company, a multinational conglomerate born of a series of mergers in 1892, based out of Boston, Massachusetts. In June 2016, though, the branch announced that Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. acquired it for $5.6 billion. Qingdao Haier is a subsidiary of Haier Group, a leading global provider of home appliances based out of Qingdao, China. It has undergone name changes over the years, leading up to the current moniker Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. Despite its ownership status, GE Appliances has remained an America-based manufacturer with a Louisville, Kentucky, headquarters since it was consolidated there in the 1950s.