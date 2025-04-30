6 Pricey Kitchen Upgrades That Aren't Worth It
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you're designing a kitchen for a brand new construction or redesigning your current one, there are nearly an endless amount of appliances and fixtures that can provide beneficial upgrades, both aesthetically and functionally. For instance, built-in appliances can maximize space in a tiny kitchen where countertop real estate is minimal for using individual appliances. Since some upgrade options aren't worth the high price tag, though, Daily Meal talked to Brandy Rinehart, an interior designer at Habitar Design in Chicago, Illinois, to find out which ones to avoid.
According to Rinehart, pot filler faucets, separate steam ovens, built-in coffee systems, and professional-grade ranges are appliance upgrades that are too expensive for the benefits, and in some cases, end up being underutilized or unnecessary. She also says that specialty kitchen upgrades, like single-slab Italian marble counters and intricately designed custom cabinets, are pricey to maintain and don't always provide the best functionality. Let's dive deeper into why each of these kitchen upgrades are unworthy, including prices (which can vary depending on brand and supplier), and what you should consider instead.
Pot filler faucets
Also called a pasta faucet, a pot filler faucet is a kitchen upgrade that's installed on the wall above your stove top. The arm of the faucet is foldable against the wall when it's not in use, and you can pull it away from the wall and over the pot on your stove for easy filling. It's beneficial if you have a small sink or a short faucet and can't easily fit a large pot inside to fill it. Also, you don't have to carry a pot full of water from the sink to the stove top.
However, Brandy Rinehart says, "It's a cool convenience feature but rarely used enough to justify the cost." She notes that the cost, which can vary greatly, includes "$500 to $1,200 for the fixture" and "$1,000 to $2,500 for installation," which includes opening the wall, adding plumbing, and sealing it all back up. "Plus, [a pot filler faucet] doesn't eliminate the need to carry a pot full of hot water back to the sink to drain," she added.
Instead, Rinehart recommends that you fill a large pitcher of water in your sink, and then pour that into your pot on the stove. Replacing the sink faucet with one that has a high arc is one appliance upgrade for a tiny kitchen that will provide more room for filling a pot in the sink. Also, she suggests installing "a pull-out faucet at your sink with a high arc. It gives you similar reach with no extra plumbing." This FORIOUS spring-pull faucet is a great example, while the FORIOUS pull-down faucet has a high, flat arc.
Separate steam ovens
A built-in steam oven is a separate appliance from your standard oven, and it uses steam to cook your food rather than just hot air. Food cooked with this old technique remains moist without the need for oil, and it maintains its natural color, nutritional value, flavor, and texture better. Because of that, using a steam oven is a great way to save a stale cake in just a few minutes and to heat and soften frozen gluten-free foods — like donuts, English muffins, and bagels — for better texture.
Brandy Rinehart says that, while a separate steam oven is "great for reheating, baking bread, and healthier cooking," it's a niche appliance that's likely to be underused. With price tags of "$2,000 to $5,000 (unit), plus $500 to $1,000 for installation," she noted, "newer ranges on the market are adding steam to their arsenal of uses so they can be built-in to the main unit." You would be better off upgrading your range to include this function.
If you aren't in the market for a combo oven or range but still want a way to steam cook easily at home, Rinehart suggests choosing a countertop option. She says the BALMUDA The Toaster is a standalone steam oven that "gives you similar performance at a fraction of the cost." The Cuisinart CookFresh Digital Glass Steamer is an even cheaper option because it's a dedicated steam machine.
Built-in coffee systems
A built-in coffee system is exactly what it sounds like: A machine mounted into your cabinets or walls that makes espresso and coffee drinks. The main attraction here is the modern aesthetic and extra countertop space, but a high-end system can have a variety of features and provide a slew of quality beverage options. It's like having your own personal barista at home.
As Brandy Rinehart points out, though, you're going to spend $3,000 to $7,000 for the machine, and that doesn't include the installation costs. Plus, there's a "steep learning curve, frequent maintenance, and if it breaks, you're in for a repair headache," adds Rinehart.
Fortunately, there are more than a dozen tools you can get to make cafe-quality coffee at home, such as a Bodum French press. But, if specialty beverages are more your speed, Rinehart recommends getting "a top-tier countertop espresso machine" like the Breville Barista Pro or the Jura E4 Piano Black – both of which are much cheaper and "can be moved or replaced easily."
Professional-grade ranges for home cooks
The professional-grade range offers a high-end design with premium features for creative possibilities. Think six or more high and low-heat burners, griddles and grills, two ovens, and even dual fuel (electric oven and gas cooktop) options. Putting you in control of the extra cooking space, many brands even let you customize exactly what you want.
While this might sound like a dream come true, Brandy Rinehart warns that a professional-grade range can run hot and heat up your entire kitchen. Also, its size and that of the high-capacity range hood will take up more real estate in your kitchen. The vent hood will need to match the cooking surface's width and the BTU rating of the range for sufficient ventilation, so you'll likely lose some cabinet or countertop space just to install these appliances. It's important to keep in mind, too, that forgetting to turn on the exhaust fan is one of the mistakes everyone makes when cooking on a gas stove top but can mean poor air quality.
After spending "$8,000 to $15,000 [plus], with potential electrical/gas upgrades," Rinehart notes, "most home cooks never use all the features." That's why, when it comes to kitchen upgrades, she suggests getting "a mid-range 30-inch slide-in range [...] with convection and air-fry features" like the Cafe line of GE Appliances, which comes in electric and gas models. The Bosch brand is another that "offers versatility without the heat or bulk," she added.
Single-slab Italian marble countertops
Nothing says luxury like Italian marble when it comes to kitchen countertop and island upgrades. Among the most sought-after are single slabs of Calacatta (more white with thick veining) and Carrara (more gray with less veining), which are derived from the mountain quarries of Carrara, Italy, and are known for their excellent quality and versatility for home décor.
The problem, Brandy Rinehart says, is that marble is "porous and prone to staining, scratching, and etching — making it high maintenance and risky for busy kitchens." That's a lot of cons for the price, which she notes is "$100 to $250 per square foot, plus $2,000 to $5,000 for fabrication and installation."
If you want the marble look without these issues, she recommends choosing a quartz that looks like marble. While there are cons of quartz countertops in the kitchen, such as needing hot pads or trivets to avoid heat damage, the pros far outweigh them. Rinehart explains that quartz countertops are "durable, non-porous, and often half the cost in the long run because it requires less upkeep."
Over-the-top custom cabinets
Like with Italian marble countertops, custom-built cabinetry is an aesthetically pleasing and luxurious upgrade to have in your kitchen. You can have the cabinets made with exotic wood — such as mahogany or tigerwood – and with detailed, eye-catching millwork. Depending on the materials you choose and how large you want the cabinets — floor-to-ceiling cabinetry will certainly cost more — Brandy Rinehart notes that fully custom-built cabinets can cost $25,000 to $75,000 or even more.
She believes the high price tag isn't worth it because of "diminishing returns on resale and [designs] often [go] out of style quickly." Plus, "functionality doesn't always improve with cost," Rinehart adds. She says it's better to choose "semi-custom cabinetry or high-quality stock cabinets with smart inserts and organizers. You can still customize the layout and finishes without blowing the budget."
Some essential bin types for organizing your kitchen, according to an expert, include clear canisters or containers for ingredients, like OXO Good Grips. Try tiered risers for spices, such as the SpaceAid Spice Rack Organizer. Also, you can use turntables for everyday ingredients and baskets for fruits, individually wrapped snacks, and more.