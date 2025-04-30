6 Pricey Kitchen Upgrades That Aren't Worth It

Also called a pasta faucet, a pot filler faucet is a kitchen upgrade that's installed on the wall above your stove top. The arm of the faucet is foldable against the wall when it's not in use, and you can pull it away from the wall and over the pot on your stove for easy filling. It's beneficial if you have a small sink or a short faucet and can't easily fit a large pot inside to fill it. Also, you don't have to carry a pot full of water from the sink to the stove top.

However, Brandy Rinehart says, "It's a cool convenience feature but rarely used enough to justify the cost." She notes that the cost, which can vary greatly, includes "$500 to $1,200 for the fixture" and "$1,000 to $2,500 for installation," which includes opening the wall, adding plumbing, and sealing it all back up. "Plus, [a pot filler faucet] doesn't eliminate the need to carry a pot full of hot water back to the sink to drain," she added.

Instead, Rinehart recommends that you fill a large pitcher of water in your sink, and then pour that into your pot on the stove. Replacing the sink faucet with one that has a high arc is one appliance upgrade for a tiny kitchen that will provide more room for filling a pot in the sink. Also, she suggests installing "a pull-out faucet at your sink with a high arc. It gives you similar reach with no extra plumbing." This FORIOUS spring-pull faucet is a great example, while the FORIOUS pull-down faucet has a high, flat arc.

