Fast Food Desserts That Aren't Worth The Price

We don't know about you, but we don't feel like a fast food meal is complete without a sweet treat at the end. Thankfully, it seems many fast food establishments agree: Desserts are available at virtually every chain you care to mention, and most of them represent the same value for money that your main meal does. For just a few dollars you can get something sweet, which may not necessarily be totally nuanced or groundbreaking but will almost certainly satisfy those sugar cravings.

However, every now and again, fast food restaurants drop the ball on their desserts and serve up something that feels like a total waste of money. Some fast food desserts can be surprisingly expensive, with options from Domino's, Pizza Hut, and Dairy Queen costing up to $10 (or sometimes way more), and yet delivering a result that lacks flavor or is poorly cooked. In other situations, fast food restaurants can deliver desserts which just outright suck, and even if they barely cost anything, they're still not worth buying. There are so many discontinued fast food desserts out there that used to stick the landing at a reasonable price, and we can't understand why the ones we've picked out here are still around. Let's check out the worst offenders.