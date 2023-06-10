15 Discontinued Fast Food Desserts We're Not Getting Back

Fast food chains dominate the food industry today. Many people have their favorites and love having their go-to menu items as part of their rotation. Aside from core menu items, many fast food chains thrive when it comes to satisfying the sweet tooth. Dessert items are excellent upsells that go with combo meals and also add sweetness to some of the more spicy or savory items that you get from the main menu.

Unfortunately, many good things must come to an end, as these fast food dessert menu items don't often stick around as often as we would like. Some of these desserts remained for years before being yanked from the menu, while others got pulled seemingly as quickly as they were created. Many of these desserts are infamous and have people petitioning and pining for a grand return. This guide will teach you about some of the most popular and interesting discontinued fast food dessert items that have come and gone throughout the years.