We Found The Highest And Lowest Quality Of Fast Food Chicken

Fast food is not exactly synonymous with health or quality — rather, it's draw is that it's a convenient and tasty avenue to grab a quick bite. Most customers know that when they arrive at the drive-thru, they shouldn't expect a Michelin-starred meal. However, even within the fast food industry there are varying levels of quality when it comes to chicken. Some customers swear by their tried and true favorites and things can get rather heated as is evident from the 2020 "Chicken Sandwich War" between Chick-fil-A and Popeyes in which fans went to battle debating the elite chicken sandwich on the fast food market. But taste is only one factor that contributes to the actual quality of the food.

In order to identify the highest and lowest quality fast food chicken, we analyzed three main categories: sourcing and ingredient transparency, preparation process, and customer satisfaction. Specifically, we looked at antibiotics policies and how transparent fast food chains are about where and how they source their chickens. Based on these qualifications, we identified the top-tier fast-food chicken places and those you might want to avoid.