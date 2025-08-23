We Found The Highest And Lowest Quality Of Fast Food Chicken
Fast food is not exactly synonymous with health or quality — rather, it's draw is that it's a convenient and tasty avenue to grab a quick bite. Most customers know that when they arrive at the drive-thru, they shouldn't expect a Michelin-starred meal. However, even within the fast food industry there are varying levels of quality when it comes to chicken. Some customers swear by their tried and true favorites and things can get rather heated as is evident from the 2020 "Chicken Sandwich War" between Chick-fil-A and Popeyes in which fans went to battle debating the elite chicken sandwich on the fast food market. But taste is only one factor that contributes to the actual quality of the food.
In order to identify the highest and lowest quality fast food chicken, we analyzed three main categories: sourcing and ingredient transparency, preparation process, and customer satisfaction. Specifically, we looked at antibiotics policies and how transparent fast food chains are about where and how they source their chickens. Based on these qualifications, we identified the top-tier fast-food chicken places and those you might want to avoid.
Lowest Quality: Burger King
Burger King has a loyal fanbase for the Whopper but the fast food giant isn't as well-liked for its chicken products. The chain came under fire in 2021 when an employee started posting videos to TikTok revealing the real way the chicken nuggets are cooked in the Burger King kitchens. One TikTok by @daquanjames0 revealed the chicken nuggets come frozen, in a plastic bag. The employee shows himself getting the nuggets out of the freezer, dumping them into the frier, and setting the timer to cook them. Viewers were overwhelmingly disappointed in the comments, yet not entirely surprised at the quality level of Burger King's chicken. Some commenters even suggested the nuggets were likely not even made of chicken. One commented, "That's not chicken that's deer ankle."
Other customers on Reddit find the nuggets to be "flat and dry," frustrated that the chicken in the nuggets is so thin that the breading-to-chicken ratio is essentially 50/50 (if not worse). In addition to low customer satisfaction, Burger King does not have a transparent antibiotic policy for its chicken supply chain. The chain received a D rating for its failure to provide a meaningful antibiotic policy, according to a report completed by the Food Animal Concerns Trust (FACT). The report explained the concern with the spread of antibiotic-resistant superbugs from the meat and poultry suppliers used by fast food chains. The spread of these antibiotic-resistant germs can make common medical procedures more dangerous.
Highest Quality: Chick-fil-A
It's hard to have a conversation about fried chicken without bringing up this chain. Chick-fil-A dominates the fast food scene with its iconic chicken sandwich. In addition, it ranks highly for quality compared to many of its competitors. Chick-fil-A is clear and transparent with its ingredient list, sourcing practices, and antibiotics policy. The chain uses 100% whole boneless chicken breast with no fillers, steroids, or hormones. Additionally, the chickens used in Chick-fil-A products are raised with No Antibiotics Important to Human Medicine (NAIHM) and in 2016, the company committed to using 100% cage-free eggs by 2026.
It appears customers can really taste the quality. Customers often describe the chicken as being soft and juicy. A former Chick-fil-A employee of 10 years explained on Reddit why the chicken sandwich is perfect: "[It's] Everything from the quality of the chicken to the temperature of the chicken when served. The quality of the oil impacts flavor. The bread has a lot to do with it as well." This combination comes together to create a high-quality fast food chicken option that puts some other chains to shame. The emphasis on the best sourcing and preparation practices produces and taste and texture that customers know and love.
Lowest Quality: KFC
KFC introduced a new antibiotic policy for its chicken in 2019, announcing that all KFC chicken in the U.S. would be raised with No Antibiotics Important to Human Medicine (NAIHM). And while the company is committed to using 100% real chicken raised on U.S. farms, customer consensus online is that KFC's quality is a far cry from finger-lickin' good.In fact, it's clear why KFC has struggled to keep its doors open in recent years. One customer explained on Reddit that the chain was edible when he was younger, but today it is "all greasy and soggy now. It used to be much better." Some notice a stringy texture and severe lack of flavor in the meat.
The chicken chain also fries its chicken in canola oil, which is typically highly processed in the U.S. and might contribute to the greasy texture that customers comment about online. The Colonel might not be too pleased with this ranking, but in a world of fried chicken options, KFC no longer ranks among the winners for many customers.
Highest Quality: Popeyes
In the "Chicken Sandwich War" of 2019, passionate fans of the Popeyes chicken sandwich went head-to-head with Chick-fil-A fans to debate who has the all-time greatest chicken sandwich. So, what exactly makes Popeyes chicken so delicious? Popeyes supporters celebrate the flavorful spices, juicy chicken, crispy breading, and large size of the Popeyes sandwich, and it is consistently ranked among the top chicken fast food restaurants. It is also committed to high-quality standards for its chicken supply chain, ingredients, and preparation process. Like its rival, Chick-fil-A, Popeyes has a No Antibiotics Important to Human Medicine policy.
In 2022, the Louisiana chicken chain also announced plans to remove MSG from its chicken to prove its commitment to clean ingredients, though progress has been stalled due to supply issues. The company stated to Fortune that they are "currently testing all-clean ingredients in our batter, breading and sandwiches in a few U.S. markets and we expect to be on track to an all-clean menu nationwide by 2025." In addition to a commitment to clean ingredients, the company promises freshly baked and hand-battered chicken that is marinated for 12 hours. And fans are certainly satisfied with the results. One commenter on Reddit posted, "Puts other fast food chicken sandwiches to absolute shame."
Lowest Quality: Church's Texas Chicken
You'd think a chicken chain with southern roots and Texas-inspired flavors would know a thing or two about fried chicken, but its chicken quality leaves much to be desired. Since 2021, Performance Food Group (PFG) has been the sole distributor of Church's Chicken. Meat and Poultry reported that Randy Lawrence, the senior vice president of Global Supply Chain and Quality Assurance for Church's, stated at the time of the deal, "In working with various divisions of PFG in different locations across the country, we knew that they understood our expectations in terms of sourcing and providing the high quality of product we insist upon for our guests."
Despite this commitment to high-quality sourcing, the company does not have a meaningful antibiotics policy like many of its competitors. Additionally, many customers seem to agree that Church's Chicken has had a noticeable downturn in quality in recent years. One Reddit user noted that "the batter outside is extremely dry and hard." At least the honey-butter biscuits are tasty, according to customers online.
Highest Quality: Raising Cane's
Raising Cane's preaches a "fresh, never frozen" mantra and takes its commitment to chicken quality seriously by never using heat lamps or microwaves in its kitchens. Everything is made hot and fresh to order. With a limited menu, the chain has made a name for itself by focusing on the basics: quality chicken fingers and a signature sauce. Its chicken fingers are hand-dipped and breaded, and prepared with a unique marinade. Not to mention, the company uses the tenderloin cut of the chicken breast and marinates it, ensuring moist and juicy chicken fingers in every order.
Its commitment to quality is something that customers can taste. Fans appreciate the limited menu and consistency (which is hard to come by in fast food franchises), as it has allowed the company to master the basics. And when it comes to the size of the tenders and the chicken-to-breading ratio, we know fried chicken fans don't mess around. One Redditor explained, "It is a wonderful place to grab a hearty chicken centered meal. I love that their tenders are hella big and that their bread is so yummy".
Lowest Quality: Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box has less transparency about its chicken sourcing practices. In an Animal Welfare report shared by the company in 2021, it stated that it does not purchase poultry given antibiotics for feed efficiency or growth promotion. It stated, "We look forward to a time when antibiotics important to human medicine can be phased out of the food-supply chain," but as it stands, the fast food chain does not have a comprehensive no antibiotics policy.
Beyond chicken supply, customers have shared frustrations over the chicken nuggets and sandwiches at Jack in the Box. Namely, customers find the nuggets to be all breading and no chicken, making them dry and tasteless. Customers were initially excited when the company released the Cluck in 2020 to compete with Popeyes and Chick-fil-A in the fast food battle but they were sorely disappointed with the chicken sandwich. In a Reddit thread called "The Cluck is trash," one Redditor described the sandwich as "small and dry." Another commented, "I know it's their version of trying to get into the chicken sandwich war but it's literally the worst version out of all the restaurants that offer one."
Highest Quality: Shake Shack
Shake Shack typically ranks high for both chicken quality and customer satisfaction as it is seen as a higher-end fast casual restaurant. It has high standards and transparency for all its meat products. Its chicken is antibiotic-free, hormone-free, fresh, and never frozen. Additionally, the company guarantees its chickens are raised in cage-free environments. The company also committed to the Better Chicken Commitment (BCC) in 2016, which aims to abide by higher standards for chicken welfare practices. One step the company has made towards this commitment includes improved enrichment for chickens raised by its suppliers.
Unlike some other fast food restaurants, Shake Shack's chicken products are all made to order and it appears to make good on its mission to "Stand for Something Good." While it may be more well-known for its burgers, the chicken sandwich also gets high praise from customers online: "I think their chicken shack sandwich might be better than the burgers, which is saying something. Their chicken sandwich is better than Chick-filA, Popeyes, or anything else honestly." Shake Shack's hot chicken sandwich came on the scene in 2023 and immediately got fan approval.
Lowest Quality: McDonald's
Despite McDonald's being a longtime frontrunner in the fast food game, the chain is not particularly known for having high-quality products. In fact, McDonald's has a history of scandal. McDonald's claims not to permit the routine use of medically important antibiotics, but the keyword here is "routine." Unlike more transparent policies like "No Antibiotics Ever" and "No Antibiotics Important to Human Medicine," the McDonald's policy only restricts antibiotics used for livestock growth. In 2017, it announced its intentions to reduce antibiotic use and maintain a more responsible approach to animal welfare; however, the company has not confirmed publicly that there are no antibiotics in McDonald's chickens.
This lack of transparent policy alongside its reputation for additives in its chicken products makes it a low-quality chicken option. For instance, the wildly popular McNuggets have a whopping 14 ingredients, including a cocktail of oils and a laundry list of difficult-to-pronounce additives. Not to mention, the chicken products (including the nuggets) are frozen during the preparation process.