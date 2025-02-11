Is Domino's In Trouble? This Franchisee Just Closed Over 200 Stores

For years, Domino's has been the largest pizza company in the world, but it's now undergoing a significant change in business. A major franchisee recently announced the closure of 205 locations across its international portfolio due to low sales figures — as reported by QSR. Fortunately for American fans of Domino's, however, the vast majority of the restaurants slated to close are in Japan.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises is the world's largest franchisee of Domino's Pizza locations. It holds the master franchise rights to Domino's across several continents — in countries including France, Malaysia, Germany, and its home market of Australia, where Domino's Pizza Enterprises is the largest chain of its kind in the country. Domino's Pizza Enterprises' biggest single market is Japan, with approximately 950 Domino's locations across the country, but the upcoming closures will reduce that number by a considerable 172 stores. The other 33 locations to be closed are found in other countries.

In the U.S., the biggest single franchise-holder for Domino's is RPM Pizza. This family-owned company owns over 175 Domino's locations across five states, and it has not recently announced any closures in its markets. With 6,906 locations in the U.S. and impressive growth, Domino's has been named one of the fastest-growing fast food chains in the country (per Insider Monkey). Suffice to say: Domino's looks more than safe in the U.S.